NGT penalises Volkswagen for bluffing emission tests: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a fine of Rs 500 crore on Volkswagen for vandalising the environment by using cheat device in its diesel car variants in India. The bench headed by National Green Tribunal chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel has urged the car maker to deposit the mentioned amount in two months. NGT imposed a compensation amount of Rs 171.34 crore which was suggested by the committee appointed by NGT. the German automaker stated that none of their models violated the BS-IV norms and that the results of the test were based on ‘on road testings’ for which they were not supposed to match any standards.

Previously, National Green Tribunal (NGT) has summoned Volkswagen for not depositing Rs 100 crore in consideration with its November 16, 2018 order and asked the German automaker to submit the amount in tenure of 24 hours on January 18, 2019.

A panel was formed by National Green Tribunal on November 16, 2018, to check whether the manufacturer has violated the mentioned environmental norms and to calculate the average damage caused to the environment due to the violation. The committee said to NGT that the ‘cheat device’ used in the Volkswagen cars in India is causing environmental damage at a very high scale and Volkswagen need to deposit a penalty of Rs 100 crore to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Volkswagen has previously admitted that they used ‘cheat device’ in as many as 11 million diesel engine cars sold in the United States. The company further added that it has not violated any environmental norms in India.

