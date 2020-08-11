According to a new report from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the sales of automobiles in India are down 3.86% from last year.

Passenger vehicle sales in the country totalled 1.82 lakh in July, marking a decline of 3.86 per cent from 1.9 lakh units in the year-ago period, data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed on Tuesday.



Three-wheeler sales totalled 12,728 units last month, marking a decline of 77.16 per cent from 55,719 units in July last year. Two-wheeler sales dipped by 15.24 per cent to 12.81 lakh units in July compared to 15.11 lakh units in the year-ago period.



SIAM said the total production of passenger vehicles including three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycles in July was 17.15 lakh units as against 24.28 lakh units in the same month of last year with a de-growth of 29.36 per cent. “After few consecutive months of plummeted sales in a post-COVID scenario, there are signs of green-shoots in passenger vehicles and two-wheelers where the year-on-year de-growth is much lesser than the previous months,” said SIAM President Rajan Wadhera.



“The sales numbers in August will indicate if this is a sustainable demand and not just a pent-up demand,” he added.

