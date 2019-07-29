Porsche launches Macan, it costs more than a flat: Porsche launches Macan, it costs more than a flat: Luxury car maker Porsche has launched 2019 Porsche Macan Facelift in India today. Scroll down to read more about the new compact SUV launched by Porsche in India.

Porsche launches Macan, it costs more than a flat: Porsche has indeed revolutionized the three basic needs of Indians — Roti, Kapda Aur Macan (Food, Clothes and Home) — as it rolled out the 2019 Porsche Macan facelift in India today, July 29. Priced at Rs 69.98 lakh, the 2019 Porsche Macan Facelift has been upgraded in design, connectivity, comfort and driving mechanism. The compact SUV is available in three colour variants, including Crayon, Mamba Green Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, and Miami Blue. Apart from the 20 and 21-inch wheels, Porsche Macan also has other customisation options.

The rear and front end of the Porsche Macan has been re-designed to make it appear wider from the front and sleek from the rear. While the Porsche Macan is priced at Rs 69.98 lakh in India, Porsche Macan S has priced at Rs 85.03 lakh.





During its launch event, it was revealed that the Porsche Macan Facelift has an optimized 2.0-litre four-cylindered turbocharged engine which provides it 252 horsepower and 370 Nm torque. The Macan S, on the other hand, has a 3.0 litre V6 turbo that offers 354 horses and develops 480 Nm torque.

The luxury car makers have also replaced the older 9-inch unit with an 11-inch touchscreen display to enhance the Porsche Communication Management (PCM). Porsche Macan facelift was launched in Shanghai last year and it was confirmed then that it would launch in India too.

