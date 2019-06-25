Revolt RV400 Pros and Cons: At 85 km per hour speed, the RV400 is no match for KTM 125, Honda's CB Shine 125 and even most of the top-end 125 cc scooters.

Revolt RV400 Pros and Cons: Revolt Intellicorp has launched India’s first electric motorbike Revolt RV400. This is India’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled motorbike which will be available in two colour options – Rebel RED and Cosmic Black. The most exciting feature about this bike is that it could be booked by just paying Rs 1,000.

The AI-enabled motorcycle has an ARAI certified range of 156kms on a single charge and its system is powered by the Revolt App which is supported by both Android and iOS. The app has connectivity features like Bike Locator, door-step battery delivery, sound selection and preview (four types), and mobile swap stations.

Revolt Intellicorp will also have a connected ecosystem across Delhi where riders will swap their battery at Revolt mobile swap stations. Riders can charge the battery in less than 4 hours in their homes or their offices by simply plugging into any 15-ampere socket. The battery provided is portable and can be easily removed and replaced.

Manufacturers of the motorbike have claimed that RV400 will be an alternative to petrol-powered motorbikes with 125cc engines. While prices of the bike are yet to be announced, prebookings can be done on the official website from June 25.

Though, Revolt Intellicorp claims RV400 could be an alternative to petrol-powered 125cc motorbikes,

At 85 km per hour speed, the RV400 is no match for KTM 125, Honda’s CB Shine 125 and most of the 125 cc scooters. Petrol-powered KTM 125 and CB Shine 125 are segment leaders in the 125 cc category and can beat the electric bike easily.

Despite being an electric bike, the RV400 sports a fuel tank which could have been modified to give it a different look. Revolt Intellicorp could have offered a full-colour TFT screen instead of a regular LCD instrument panel.

