After winning the hearts of the bikers all across the world, Triumph will now be collaborating with Indian two-wheeler manufacturer, Bajaj. With freshly announced collaboration, Bajaj-Triumph will together work on developing bikes in the 250 cc to 750 cc segment. The bikes are expected to arrive in India by 2020. The following announcement by Bajaj-Triumph seems to have taken away ‘good night sleep’ of the segment leader, Royal Enfield.

The battle of being the ‘best’ between Bajaj and Royal Enfield is something which has been making headlines for a long time now. Both the two-wheeler manufacturers have been countering each other through their advertisements and bikes obviously! In one of the advertisements, Bajaj was seen mocking the problems faced by the Royal Enfield bikers in the hilly regions. Since the launch of Dominar 400, Bajaj has been trying to take away the market share from the Royal Enfield. In a bid to strengthen their wings, Bajaj will soon be stepping in the 250 cc to 750 cc bike segment with none other than the world leader in making two-wheeler, Triumph. With this collaboration between Bajaj and Triumph, Royal Enfield’s all new v-twins Interceptor and Continental GT are expected to face a tough competition.

The reports of Bajaj and Triumph coming together were confirmed by the Managing Director of Triumph motorcycles, Vimal Sumbly. A report by Cartoq said that Sumbly has revealed that all new motorcycles that will be jointly developed by Triumph-Bajaj will be operating in 250 cc-500 cc segments. The particular segment is currently ruled by none other than Royal Enfield. The bikes which will be developed following the collaboration between the two will be targeting the shares of KTMs, Husqvarnas and others in the same segment. Following the agreement, Triumph will be assembling most of its bike in India rather than importing them, from other countries.

With the freshly made partnership, the duos are aiming to sell at least 1, 00,000 bikes of the following segment. With the marks already set, Enfields are expected to get a tough competition. Apart from joining hands with Triumph, Bajaj will soon be introducing Sweden based Husqvarna Motorcycles. Husqvarna caters the customers with its sporty and retro-modern designs. The Triumph-Bajaj bikes are expected to arrive on roads by 2020. Releasing a statement on the collaboration, Triumph MD Vimal Sumbly said, “The 500 cc plus motorcycle industry is where Triumph is focusing directly in India and to that end, we’re moving from imports to full assembly. Last year 90% of our portfolios were CBU imports but by end-June this year, 95% of our portfolio will be CKD assembly. And the mid-segment is growing rapidly in India. Today the 250-500 cc segment is roughly around 8,00,000 units a year dominated by Royal Enfield followed by KTM and Bajaj. This segment has the strength to go to 1 million units.”

