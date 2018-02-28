On February 28, one of the biggest two-wheeler manufacturer Royal Enfield, unveiled the all-new Thunderbird 500X, Thunderbird 300X with aggressive styling and vibrant colours. Thunderbird had been in manufacturing for over 18 years now. Thunderbird was first launched in the year 2000. While the colours and styling have been updated, the ride quality is expected to remain same. With the new styling, the new versions of the iconic Thunderbird look younger.

Royal Enfield Thunderbird, one of the most loved cruiser bikes has now completed around 18 years in the automobile market. In order to celebrate its stronghold, the manufacturer finally launched new versions of the bike for its loyal customers. The new versions of the bike, Thunderbird 500X and Thunderbird 300X, have more aggressive styling as compared to its previous model that had been in manufacturing since 2000. Now, if you among those who still love the way in which the previous model rides, you are surely in for a treat. It has been stated that the updated Thunderbird 350X and Thunderbird 500X won’t necessarily change the way the bike rides hence making the updated generations more of a cosmetic change.

The new upgrade by Royal Enfield to its Thunderbird has turned it into a much younger version of what we usually witness on roads today. The new makeover gives the bike a younger and vibrant touch. Following this, the company had launched a similar update to the Classic line-up in the Redditch Edition with three new vibrant colours including Red, Green and Blue. Apart from the new colours, the new Thunderbird 500X and the Thunderbird 300X have been given a lot more aggressive styling when compared with its predecessor. The new version will go on sale with 9-spoke alloys and blacked out engine, fork covers and smoked headlamps. The new touch will be a daytime running LED.

With the makeovers awarded to the new Thunderbird 500X and the Thunderbird 300X, Royal Enfield has also opted for a single seat. In previous versions, the company used dual seats which were also known for long comfortable rides. The new versions will be equipped with lower and shorted handlebar, aimed for better street control. Now, the thing which you all have been waiting for, has Royal Enfield made any changes with the power outcome? In terms of engine, the ‘X’ version has an output identical to the standard version. Both the new Thunderbird 500X and the Thunderbird 300X have a five-speed gearbox and rest of the power outcomes remains almost same. In Thunderbird 300X, the 346cc engine develops 19.8 BHP of power at 5,250 RPM and a peak torque of 28 Nm at 4,000 RPM. Meanwhile, in Thunderbird 500X, the engine makes 27.2 BHP at 5,250 RPM and 41.3 Nm of torque at 4,000 RPM.

The 350cc version is selling at Rs 1.56lakh whereas the 500cc is selling at Rs 1.98lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The pricing of the new models is said to be slightly high from the current outgoing versions. The company has already opened the pre-booking and are set to start delivering the bikes from next month. In order to boost up the promotions, the company had also sent out an invitation to its previous owners so that they could actually feel the difference.

