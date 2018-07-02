The S63 comes with different driving modes like Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Controllable AMG Performance exhaust system. With Mercedes, safety is one aspect that is hardly put to question. The S64 AMG Coupe gets airbags, ABS, traction control and some basic that you will find in any high-end luxury sports car.

The fastest S-Class ever produced by the German manufacturer, Mercedes Benz, has recently found its way in India. The fastest S63 AMG Coupe is a 3-door S-Class variant that basically tops Bentley and Rolls Royce when it comes to money. Well, not literally but yes the Mercedes S63 AMG Coupe will thrill you with its speed while you relax and enjoy the classy and sporty interiors. Apart from being the fastest, the new Mercedes S63 AMG Coupe also gets an all-new engine. The car is powered by a 4.0 litre, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine. one of the biggest thing that grabbed experts attention is that the new 4.0 twin charged engine replaces the old 5.5-litre V8 engine and yet churns out over 35 BHP more than the previous one.

With every leading car manufacturer shifting their priorities from making petrol-diesel vehicles to electric cars, Mercedes’ S63 AMG coupe could either be a hit or a flop but whatever it maybe, one thing that is for sure is that this latest hot wheels by Mercedes will surely make you turn your head again and again and yet again because one look won’t be enough.

The car comes with the all-wheel-drive system and derives its power 9-speed automatic gearbox. This is also the first time a Mercedes AMG is getting a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Now, with so much latest tech installed, the first question any potential buyer would ask is its top speed. As per experts, the latest car from Mercedes can easily do 300 kmph and that too when it is electronically limited. Yes, you read it right — Mercedes S63 AMG coupe does 300 kmph when it is electronically limited.

However, the experts have claimed that it can even go beyond its 300 mark even if the electronic limiters are taken off.

The S63 comes with different driving modes like Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Controllable AMG Performance exhaust system. With Mercedes, safety is one aspect that is hardly put to question. The S64 AMG Coupe gets airbags, ABS, traction control and some basic that you will find in any high-end luxury sports car. The latest Mercedes S63 AMG Coupe is priced at Rs 2.55 crores.

