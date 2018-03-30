The two versions of Dominar, Classic and Scrambler, are aimed to attract a wide range of buyers. Bajaj is likely to make Scrambler much more tour friendly. Bajaj which has also been known for giving out some new features to the riders at affordable prices might offer switchable ABS. Bajaj's Classic version of Dominar is likely to have some retro styling. Two upcoming versions of Dominar will be put up against Royal Enfield's much-awaited V-twins Continental GT and Interceptor.

With Dominar being one of the most loved bikes across India, the leading two-wheeler manufacturer, Bajaj, has recently announced that it has two all-new versions of 400cc Dominar in the pipeline which could be made available to the riders in coming months. As per sources, the two versions of Dominar, Classic and Scrambler, are aimed to attract a wide range of buyers. Many suggest that the two upcoming versions of Dominar will be put up against Royal Enfield’s much-awaited V-twins Continental GT and Interceptor.

With two new bikes coming in a few months, Bajaj is also expected to gulp Royal Enfield’s market share for its classics. As per reports, Dominar’s Scrambler version is expected to be loaded with features of an off-roader. Apart from this, Bajaj is likely to make Scrambler much more tour friendly. Since the newly announced bike is specifically meant to be a better motorcycle off the road, the maker might offer better lights and luggage panniers in the upcoming Bajaj bike.

With around 35 BHP and 35 NM, the new bikes are likely to be offered with same engine variant that powers the current Dominar. However, the manufacturer is expected to improve the quality of the tyres in the upcoming offerings. Bajaj which has also been known for giving out some new features to the riders at affordable prices might offer switchable ABS in the upcoming bikes expected to be rolled-out soon. Apart from the Scrambler, Bajaj’s Classic version of Dominar is likely to have some retro styling. With none of the bikes been spotted testing in recent times, it is extremely hard to say how the actual bikes will look and feature. However, the prices are likely to rise by a few thousand.

While the reports of Dominar’s new version were surfacing, it was found that Bajaj has hiked the prices of Dominar by Rs 2000. The new price of the non-ABS Dominar is Rs. 1.44 lakhs, ex-showroom Delhi, which is a 2,000 rupee hike. Meanwhile, the ABS version also sees a 2,000 rupee price hike, with its new price being Rs. 1.58 lakhs.

