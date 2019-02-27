Tata 45X to be named Tata Altroz: The Tata 45X which made its debut in the AutoExpo 2018 edition is officially going to get a brand new name which is Tata Altroz. The Tata 45X will be priced between the range of Rs 7.8 lakhs to Rs 8.3 lakhs.

Tata 45X to be named Tata Altroz: The Geneva Motor Show 2019 is scheduled to begin on March 5, 2019, and one of the largest Indian automobile company Tata Motors has decided to debut in the Geneva Motor Show 2019 with many of its world-class models. The event is going to take place in Switzerland. Tata Motors will be most probably revealing four models and has confirmed the launch of Tata 45X concept. While various names have been assumed for the Tata’s new hatchback, but according to a teaser dropped by the company, it is going to be a six letter name. Now it is said that the 45X could be called Tata Altroz at the time of launch. Previously it was expected that the car will be titled as Aquila but the name Altroz goes amazingly well with the company’s teaser. The Tata Altroz will have a cost of Rs 8 lakhs approximately.

The word Altroz seems to be derived from the word Albatross which is basically a seabird. The Tata Motors have previously said that their new hatchback’s name will be derived from the name of a seabird. The Aquila name is already registered with another automobile company. The Tata Altroz or the 45X is going to be one of the most expensive hatchbacks from Tata Motors. The Tata Altroz is going to be a tough contender and will compete with Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo, Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

The brand new Tata Altroz is going to retain most of the basic design elements from its debut model of 2018 which was presented in the AutoExpo Last year. The car is going to feature upswept window line, wide grille and sharply styled headlamps. The Tata 45X will feature a floating touchscreen infotainment system and semi-digital instrument console.

Tata Altroz will be based on the Tata’s latest Alpha modular platform. It will have two variants out of which one will be the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and the other will be the 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine which will be coupled with an automatic and manual transmission. There are assumptions that the car will make its debut with a manual gearbox only and will be launched just before the festive season in India. The official name of the Tata 45X will be revealed later.

