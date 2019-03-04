Tata Motors teases Altroz hatchback video ahead of 2019 Geneva Motor Show: Altroz, a name inspired by Albatros, sports a muscular compact body based on the company's IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy and some futuristic technology derived from Harrier.

The concept version of Altroz was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 as the 45X.

Tata Motors teases Altroz hatchback video ahead of 2019 Geneva Motor Show: Desi auto major Tata Motors on Monday teased the video and sketches of its premium hatchback Altroz ahead of its maiden public appearance at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Tata has been regressively unveiling the pictures their much-anticipated hatchback which is is the production version of the 45X concept on social media platforms to woo customers.

Altroz, a name inspired by Albatros, sports a muscular compact body based on the company’s IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy and some futuristic technology derived from Harrier. Altroz really packs a punch. The car is expected to come with the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol motor and the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine that power the Tata Nexon cars.

The Altroz will be the first Tata product to be engineered on the new ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture. The concept version of the car was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 as the 45X.

It has also been designed to suit different powertrains to cater to passenger’s needs.

The interiors look premium with LED illumination, touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation while sporty alloy wheels, LED Daytime Running Lamps and the aggressive front grille with the Tata badge on it give the car an aggressive look. Reports said the top variant of Altroz will come equipped with projector headlamps.

Tata also made it public that along with the Altroz, the ALFA ARC will all so make its debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

An Agile, Light, Flexible & Advanced platform, designed to suit different powertrains, & which caters to passenger’s needs – ALFA ARC is ready for its debut with the Altroz. Know More: https://t.co/6av3JrNdhU #UrbanCarRedefined #TataMotorsAtGIMS #GIMS2019 #ConnectingAspirations pic.twitter.com/hNUUx9KVBH — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) March 1, 2019

For all the latest Auto News, download NewsX App

Read More