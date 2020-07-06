The self-drive car rental company, Vroom Drive, has announced the launch of a franchise opportunity to expand their services. This new franchise programme aims to create an increased number of Vroom self-drive outlets in India

Vroom Drive is one of the most influential car rental companies in terms of quality and cost. The company made the decision to franchise their business model following thorough observation of the self-drive car rental market.

This new franchise opportunity aims to create an increased number of Vroom self-drive outlets in India. The opportunity will start with one franchisee per city with Hyderabad, Chennai, Cochin, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Delhi, Mysore, Tirupati, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Vizag and Goa topping the list for expansion. Plans are afoot to add more cities in the coming months.

“This is a significant milestone for our company. We are looking to partner with the right entrepreneurs to share in our success and help expand the reach of our self-drive car rental service,” said Ramesh Muthusamy, CEO of Vroom Drive.

This lucrative franchise opportunity is for energetic entrepreneurs with basic knowledge of the car rental industry and the capacity to purchase the offered fleet size. Franchisees will need to register with GST and preferably have parking space in the city.

The selected franchisees will receive two weeks training in Bangalore to start and grow their business and access to full-service model which includes: 24/7 dedicated customer support, city wide tariff system, guidance for bulk procurement, better deals for insurance, branding guidance and franchise guidance program at regular intervals.

Franchise outlets will provide the same service that the Vroom Drive brand is known for.

