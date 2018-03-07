One of the biggest luxury car manufacturers in the world, Rolls Royce recently unveiled its all-new Phantom in the Delhi NCR. With the new car, the luxury brand has also improved the suspensions of the car to give out an extremely comfortable ride for the passengers. Apart from the comfort, the car is loaded with a number of features which actually makes it stand out from the crowd. The Phantom is built on new all-aluminium spaceframe architecture.

When it comes to automobiles, India is said to be one of the fastest growing markets in the world. However, there were times when people were left untouched with all the technology. Today’s generation has hardly witnessed any of those vehicles where steering wheels weren’t electrically powered, no power windows and absolutely no luxury. As times changed, cars changed and following that today, the Indian automobile market is set to compete with the international competitors. Taking the automobile market up a notch in India, British car maker, Rolls Royce, has launched its all-new 8th generation Phantom.

Rolls Royce, which is known for its sheer luxury and some of it’s out of the world features. With their all-new Phantom, Rolls Royce has literally left nothing to chance and made sure that its owner enjoys an extremely comfortable drive throughout no matter what. The British car manufacturer unveiled Phantom 2018 at the national capital. Delhi, which is said to be one of the biggest consumers of luxury cars, Rolls Royce is anticipating a good response from its all-new, technologically loaded — Phantom. The automaker also expects that Phantom will surely pave way for the Rolls Royce in India.

During the launch of the car in Delhi NCR, Rolls Royce stated that the Indian car market still remains an important one for them. Phantom is also expected to strengthen Rolls Royce’s hold in the country. The new phantom will also pave way for all the upcoming cars from the brand. The Phantom is built on new all-aluminium space frame architecture, which is expected in all the future cars from Rolls Royce. Apart from the light and strong frame, the Phantom is also technologically powerful. The all-new beat from the British automaker gets laser lighting technology that ensures around 600 meters of illuminated ground.

With Phantom, Rolls Royce has brought out a car where luxury is blended with high-end technologies. The car is equipped with the huge screen at the dashboard, allows the driver to personalize the car according to his needs. Apart from this, the roof of the car is fitted with hundreds of tiny LED lights. The LEDs on the roof give out a galaxy like a feel. The suspensions have been made better and the makers have made sure that the cabin is all noise free. The Rolls Royce has powered the new Phantom with a 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine coupled with an 8-speed Satellite-aided automatic transmission. The beast can easily churn out 555 BHP of peak power and massive 900 Nm of peak torque. If the claims by the maker are to be believed, the car can do from 0-100 kmph in just 5.3 seconds.

