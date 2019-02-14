XUV 300 makes a debut in the Indian Automobile Industry, details inside: The much-awaited subcompact SUV of Mahindra, XUV 300 has been launched in the country and the vehicle is going to give a tough competition to Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and other top-selling models in the same segment. It is expected to have a price of 8 lakhs approximately.

The brand new Mahindra XUV 300 made its debut in the Indian Automobile Industry. It is going to be one of the most potential contenders in the SUV segment of the Indian Automobile Industry. It is one of the most awaited Subcompact SUV which can turn the tables for Mahindra and it will give a strong competition to the bestselling SUV’s of India like Ford Ecosport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon. It is a pivotal product for Mahindra as they have been trying hard to deliver a successful instalment in this segment.

The XUV 300 features 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with an option to connect with smartphones including Android and iOS-based phones, steering mounted audio controls, a start-stop button for the engine, rearview camera, cruise control and much more. A sunroof, dual-zone climate control and front parking sensors are also added in the product.

XUV 300 will be available in two variants i.e., diesel and petrol it will be having 7 airbags including one for the driver’s knees. It will also feature three different modes for setting the weight of the steering according to different situations like traffic, hill descending and ascending. An electrically revamped version of Mahindra XUV 300 is also expected to hit the market by the end of 2019. The Mahindra XUV 300 is expected to be priced at a figure close to 8 lakhs or more than that.

