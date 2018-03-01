In a big NewsX impact, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has nabbed Sabhya Seth's mother Reeta Seth and wife Punita Seth, who are being questioned in Delhi by CBI. Sabhya Seth is one of the directors of Dwarka Das Seth company. CBI has also issued diffusion notice against Sabhya Seth. The CBI had registered a case against Delhi-based diamond jewellery exporter for an alleged bank loan fraud close to Rs 389 crore towards Oriental Bank of Commerce.

According to our sources, the mother and wife of Sabhya Seth were nabbed from an area very close to Delhi. It’s not clear whether they were trying to escape or nabbed by the central probing agency. Meanwhile, tracing the mother and wife will lead to find and locate the accused Sabhya Seth. Talking about the other two directors, we know that look out notices have been issued against Krishan Kumar Singh and Ravi Kumar as they are also missing but the important take away here is that the CBI is cracking down on Sabha Seth’s mother and wife.

The Oriental Bank of Commerce could not access the amount of money they actually gave out to the company. That is when they put out the public notice and also approached CBI in August 2017. But after NewsX relentlessly went forward with the story, the fact that these two directors have been nabbed by CBI is a major development. The CBI had registered a case against a Delhi-based diamond jewellery exporter for an alleged bank loan fraud close to Rs 389 crore towards Oriental Bank of Commerce.

Below are the brief details of NewsX NPA files investigation in Dwarka Das Seth case:

Name: Dwarka Das

NPA amount: 358 crores

Address: Shop no. 202, 2nd floor, 2447/10 Beadonpura, Karol Bagh

What we found: Shop shut

Below is the excerpt from the conversation when NewsX tracked down these firm address:

NewsX: This is the building

NewsX: This is the shop number, which is closed

Man: This one?

NewsX: No this one and it never opens

Man: This is the way through

