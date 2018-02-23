NewsX tried to detect the ground reality and the truth behind Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) and the companies who are continuously fouling the financial norms of the banks. On day 2 of NPA files investigation campaign, reporters got into the depth of case 6 and tried to detect and contact SSK Trading Private Limited on their registered address, but there was no company found. SSK Trading Pvt Ltd is under the debt of approximately Rs 29 crores.

In India’s biggest campaign to track down the list of loan defaulters, NewsX tried to detect the ground reality and the truth behind Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) and the companies who are continuously fouling the financial norms of the banks. As per the reports of 2016, The list of the defaulters is more than 200 pages long containing names, addresses, and amounts of 1406 companies and the total loans amounting to 1000s of crores of rupees. These loans have been taken by individuals, companies and have not been paid back.

On day 2 of NPA files investigation campaign, reporters got into the depth of case 6 and tried to detect and contact SSK Trading Private Limited on their registered address — X-603, 6th floor, Siddhartha apartments, M.P. enclave, Pitam Pura, New Delhi. However, there was no company running there. The address of the company was fake as it was actually the residential area. We also tried to contact directors of the company, Surendra Kumar Bansal and Shaifali Bansal but they refused to come on record. The company has taken the loan from several banks including Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Central Bank of India (CBI) and is under the debt of approximately Rs 29 crores.

ALSO READ: NPA files on NewsX: India’s biggest investigation into NPAs

The guard of the Siddhartha Apartments, Pitam Pura said that it’s a residential complex and that no commercial activities are allowed there. While daughter of Surendra Kumar Bansal spoke to our correspondent on phone and confirmed that they have not registered the company on this address. So the big question that arises is how come banks gave such big amounts without doing the basic enquiry? According to the investigation, the last balance sheet of the company was filed in March 2015.

ALSO READ: NPA files on NewsX: Dwarka Das owes Rs 358 crore while Apple industries owe Rs 248 crore

ALSO READ: NPA scam: Koutons owes Rs 88 crore; proxy office says reality is up in the air