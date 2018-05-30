Today we bring to you one of the big shark of directors duping banks of crores while engaging in legal battles with fellow businessmen. All accusing them of allegedly failing to make their payments. This is a story which shows how the smaller amounts end up becoming bad loans worth crores, how one wrong move can set the honest businessmen into a downward spiral of petty pending payments and massive bank loans. Whether it’s Rs 53 crore owed to the banks or Rs 3 lakhs owed to a fellow businessmen, bad business decisions end up hurting everyone involved in the process from what we found, it’s possible that the company in question here was itself in so much financial trouble that it had to request for a dormant status until it felt fit to actively operate once again.

Case number 47 in the NewsX NPA list is Vibgyor Texotech limited. According to our list, this company owes IndusInd Bank Rs 53 crore. The registered address of the company is 309 Navyug 167 Tokersi Jivraj Road, Sewree, Mumbai. According to the ROC records with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Vibgyor Texotech was incorporated in July 2005 with an authorized capital of Rs 10 crore. While the company’s e-filing status on the ROC is active, the data for when it held its last AGM and filed its last balance sheet is not available.

As we looked further into the ROC records, we found one more pending loan. A massive amount of Rs 69 crore rupees which the company owes to State Bank of India. As we dug deeper in the case, more startling revelations came to light. We will tell you how the directors of this company have been duping banks of crores while engaging in legal battles with fellow businessmen. This is a story which shows how the smaller amounts multiply to bad loans worth crores.

The directors of the company are Vijay Nambiar, Unni Krishna Nambiar and Dhananjayan Kunhiveetil. When we checked the records for the primary director Vijay Nambiar, the ROC records showed one more company under his name called Minaxi weaving mills private limited.

As we looked into this second company, we found that it owed several banks crores of rupees. They have a loan of Rs 2 crore, another of Rs 23 crore, 2 loans of 17 crore each and a last loan of Rs 23 crore. This takes the total amount to a whopping Rs 82 crore. After we finished our preliminary research, we visited the official address of the company. The neighbours were cluelessness and had never heard the name of the company before but to our surprise, we found an office that was up and running.

After it was confirmed that Vibgyor Texotech exists on the ground, we spoke to the secretary at the office. She told us that none of the directors come to the office, adding one of the directors Vijay Nambiar is in the US right now but dismissed the bad loans as a minor issue.

When we revisited documents with us, we found out about this court case from July 2009. It’s a recovery suit filed against Vibgyor Texotech by a Delhi based firm. It has been alleged that Vibgyor’s director approached the Delhi firm to purchase certain material. They were liable to pay a little over Rs 3 lakh but made a payment of only Rs 1 lakh 56 Thousand.

The court order further says that the directors of Vibgyor were delivered a notice to make the payment in 2008 as well, but it failed to do so. Suggesting that the matter had been going on in court for a while. Ultimately, Vibgyor ended up losing this suit. Whether they finally made the payment or not, we do not know. But this isn’t the only case. We found another court case dated July 2017.

As per the records, one of the directors of Vibgyor, Unnikrishnan Nambiar was seeking to quash an earlier order passed by Patna High Court for a prima facie case to be made against the director under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC for cheating and dishonesty.

As we dug further, we found a pattern. The complainant in the case had alleged that the directors of Vibgyor made purchases from his company but soon began to make irregular payments. It has further been alleged that Unnikrishnan owed the complainant Rs 11 lakh, dating back to 2009.

The director of the company found relief in this case as the court accepted his plea to quash the earlier Patna High Court order. So while the directors of Vibgyor have a trail of legal cases, we found this ministry of corporate affairs document from 2016. The document lists both of Vijay Nambiar’s companies — Vibgyor Texotech and Minaxi weaving mills ltd as dormant under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs data.

Let’s see what this could mean by definition a dormant company is the one that hasn’t been carrying any business or has made any significant accounting transaction in the last two years. Such a company can either submit a request to be made ‘dormant’ or the registrar can suo moto grant the dormant status if it fails to file its statutory filings for 3 consecutive years or more.

NewsX wrote to companies official email address, and despite them being active, we haven’t received a response. We also tried to reach out to the bank, but failed to receive any response. So this is what we know. Dhananjayan Kunhiveetil and Vijay Nambiar started Vibgyor Texotech Ltd in July 2005, Vijay Nambiar’s father Unnikrishnan Nambiar joined as a director in 2007. On the NewsX NPA list, the company owes IndusInd bank Rs 53 crore. While on the ROC records it owes State Bank of India Rs 69 crore. When we visited the registered address of the company, we found it’s office to be active. On the ROC records, this company too has pending loans totalling to Rs 82 crore.

The court in it’s order said that the dispute between the director of Vibgyor Texotech and the aggrieved firm was of civil nature and didn’t amount to criminality. However, as we go on investigating case after case, we can’t help but ask why the system allows firms to get away with alleged financial fraud. Whether it’s Rs 53 crore owed to the banks or 3 lakh owed to a fellow businessmen, bad business decisions end up hurting everyone involved in the process from what we found, it’s possible that the company in question here was itself in so much financial trouble that it had to request for a dormant status until it felt fit to actively operate once again?