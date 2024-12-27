Bharat Pulse Survey: Are You Considering Buying An Electric Scooter Or Car?

The data suggests that a substantial majority (71%) of respondents are hesitant to switch to electric vehicles.

In the Bharat Pulse Survey conducted by NewsX with a sample size of 1,631, respondents revealed significant insights into the attitudes of Indians toward purchasing electric vehicles (EVs), scooter or car.

Of the 1,631 respondents, 87% were male (1,412 individuals), while 13% were female (219 individuals). The survey explored whether people are considering buying an electric scooter or car.

Here are the Responses:

Yes : 28% of participants expressed interest in purchasing an EV.

: 28% of participants expressed interest in purchasing an EV. No : A significant 71% stated they are not considering buying an EV.

: A significant 71% stated they are not considering buying an EV. Maybe: Only 1% remained uncertain, responding with “Maybe.”

Why ‘Hesitant’ To Buy EVs?

The data suggests that a substantial majority (71%) of respondents are hesitant to switch to electric vehicles. Despite growing discussions about sustainability and government efforts to promote EVs, public adoption remains slow.

Let’s break down the possible factors responsible for this reluctance, first is limited charging infrastructure and facilities across many parts of the country. Then, the upfront costs of electric vehicles are much higher if compared to traditional ones. Moreover, there are concerns over battery life, maintenance, and resale value. Lastly, insufficient awareness or trust in the long-term benefits of EVs is also one of the reasons.

Although the survey includes both male and female respondents, the data shows an overwhelming male participation. This discrepancy could suggest that decisions regarding vehicle purchases are predominantly influenced by male members of households in many regions.

For India to achieve its ambitious sustainability goals, the government and private sector must address the barriers hindering EV adoption. This includes expanding charging infrastructure, offering incentives to reduce the cost of EVs, and increasing awareness campaigns.

ALSO READ: Bharat Pulse Survey: What Is Your Future Outlook For India In 2025?