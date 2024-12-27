Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Bharat Pulse Survey: Are You Considering Buying An Electric Scooter Or Car?

The data suggests that a substantial majority (71%) of respondents are hesitant to switch to electric vehicles.

Bharat Pulse Survey: Are You Considering Buying An Electric Scooter Or Car?

In the Bharat Pulse Survey conducted by NewsX  with a sample size of 1,631, respondents revealed significant insights into the attitudes of Indians toward purchasing electric vehicles (EVs), scooter or car.

Of the 1,631 respondents, 87% were male (1,412 individuals), while 13% were female (219 individuals).  The survey explored whether people are considering buying an electric scooter or car.

Here are the Responses:

  • Yes: 28% of participants expressed interest in purchasing an EV.
  • No: A significant 71% stated they are not considering buying an EV.
  • Maybe: Only 1% remained uncertain, responding with “Maybe.”

BHARAT PULSE SURVEY – THE NEW AGE

Why ‘Hesitant’ To Buy EVs?

The data suggests that a substantial majority (71%) of respondents are hesitant to switch to electric vehicles. Despite growing discussions about sustainability and government efforts to promote EVs, public adoption remains slow.

Let’s break down the possible factors responsible for this reluctance, first is limited charging infrastructure and facilities across many parts of the country. Then, the upfront costs of electric vehicles are much higher if compared to traditional ones. Moreover, there are concerns over battery life, maintenance, and resale value. Lastly, insufficient awareness or trust in the long-term benefits of EVs is also one of the reasons.

Although the survey includes both male and female respondents, the data shows an overwhelming male participation. This discrepancy could suggest that decisions regarding vehicle purchases are predominantly influenced by male members of households in many regions.

For India to achieve its ambitious sustainability goals, the government and private sector must address the barriers hindering EV adoption. This includes expanding charging infrastructure, offering incentives to reduce the cost of EVs, and increasing awareness campaigns.

ALSO READ: Bharat Pulse Survey: What Is Your Future Outlook For India In 2025?

Filed under

Bharat Pulse Survey Electric Vehicles

Advertisement

Also Read

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman 2’ Delayed To October 2027; Iñárritu’s New Film To Premiere In 2026

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman 2’ Delayed To October 2027; Iñárritu’s New Film To Premiere In...

Year Ender 2024 Achievement Story: The Grand Ram Temple Inauguration In Ayodhya – A Historic Milestone For India

Year Ender 2024 Achievement Story: The Grand Ram Temple Inauguration In Ayodhya – A Historic...

BPR 2024: A Historic Milestone – Celebrating The First Constitution Day In Jammu & Kashmir Post-Integration

BPR 2024: A Historic Milestone – Celebrating The First Constitution Day In Jammu & Kashmir...

BPR 2024: India’s ‘One Nation, One Subscription’ Scheme—A Milestone In Research Inclusivity And Academic Excellence

BPR 2024: India’s ‘One Nation, One Subscription’ Scheme—A Milestone In Research Inclusivity And Academic Excellence

When Dr Manmohan Singh Offered Scholarship To His Children: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

When Dr Manmohan Singh Offered Scholarship To His Children: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

Entertainment

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman 2’ Delayed To October 2027; Iñárritu’s New Film To Premiere In 2026

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman 2’ Delayed To October 2027; Iñárritu’s New Film To Premiere In

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-Release In Cinemas: A Nostalgic Treat for Fans

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-Release In Cinemas: A Nostalgic Treat for Fans

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And Lee Jung Jae On-Screen Chemistry Wows

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And

Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume – Check It Out Here!

Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume –

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox