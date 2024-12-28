Bharat Pulse Survey: Have You Or Any You Know Been A Target Of A Digital Scam?

The survey sheds light on the prevalence of digital scams in today's tech-savvy world, with 26% people experiencing scams.

A Bharat Pulse survey titled “The New Age” conducted by NewsX sheds light on the prevalence of digital scams in today’s tech-savvy world. The survey revealed some striking statistics about public experiences with this growing digital scams..

With a sample size of 1,631 participants, comprising 1,412 males (87%) and 219 females (13%), the survey provides a comprehensive overview of how people perceive and encounter digital scams.

Participants were asked a simple question: “Have you or anyone you know been a target of a digital scam?”

Their responses were divided into three categories: Yes, No, and Maybe.

Here are the results:

Yes : 26% admitted that either they or someone they know had been targeted by a digital scam.

: 26% admitted that either they or someone they know had been targeted by a digital scam. No : A reassuring 72% of respondents claimed they had no experience or connection to such incidents.

: A reassuring 72% of respondents claimed they had no experience or connection to such incidents. Maybe: A small minority of 2% were uncertain, indicating either a lack of awareness or ambiguity regarding digital scams they may have encountered.

Understanding the Numbers

The survey highlights that while a significant majority (72%) have not faced digital scams, over a quarter (26%) have experienced or witnessed them. This percentage is alarming in an age where technology intertwines with daily life, emphasizing the need for increased awareness and preventive measures.

Interestingly, the “Maybe” group, though small, suggests that there is still a gap in understanding what constitutes a digital scam. This could result from insufficient education about online threats or unclear definitions of fraudulent activities in the digital space.

The Need for Vigilance

The evolution of digital scams makes it more important than ever for people to be aware of potential dangers. Media outlets, organizations, and governments must collaborate to teach the public how to spot and steer clear of these scams.

By being aware of the warning indicators, one can reduce the danger of identity theft, phishing emails, and fraudulent investment schemes. Despite the fact that most respondents feel safe, the 26% who have fallen victim to scams serve as a reminder that nobody is really safe.

ALSO READ: Bharat Pulse Survey: Are You Concerned About Air Pollution?