Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Bharat Pulse Survey: How Do You Think India Is Progressing As A Country Overall?

The survey collected responses from a wide demographic across the nation, providing insights into how the public evaluates India’s development in various sectors.

Bharat Pulse Survey: How Do You Think India Is Progressing As A Country Overall?

A recent survey conducted by NewsX, the Bharat Pulse Survey, sheds light on how Indians perceive the country’s overall progress. The survey collected responses from a wide demographic across the nation, providing insights into how the public evaluates India’s development in various sectors. The results show a mixed but largely positive outlook.

Key Findings:

  • Excellent Progress (31%): A significant portion of respondents, 31%, feel that India is progressing excellently. These individuals believe that the nation is on the right track, with visible improvements in infrastructure, technology, and global influence.
  • Good Progress (42%): The largest group, 42%, believes that India is making good progress. While they see positive changes, they also feel that there are areas where more improvement is needed to ensure sustainable development and quality of life for all citizens.
  • Average Progress (19%): A smaller percentage, 19%, feel that India’s progress is average. This group acknowledges progress but believes that challenges like poverty, unemployment, and inequality still remain prominent.
  • Poor Progress (8%): Finally, 8% of respondents are dissatisfied with India’s progress, citing concerns over governance, economic struggles, and social issues.

The Bharat Pulse Survey shows a generally positive sentiment towards India’s growth trajectory. While there are areas of concern for some, a majority of respondents view the nation’s progress as either good or excellent. This suggests that while challenges exist, there is widespread optimism about India’s future and its potential to become a global leader in various sectors.

Also Read: BPR: Maharashtra Rolls Out Rs 1,500 To 1Cr Women Under Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Scheme

Filed under

Bharat Pulse Survey India's Progress As a country

Advertisement

Also Read

Bharat Pulse Survey: How Would You Rate The Performance Of The Modi Government?

Bharat Pulse Survey: How Would You Rate The Performance Of The Modi Government?

Bharat Pulse Survey : Who Has Been The Most Effective Prime Minister Of India?

Bharat Pulse Survey : Who Has Been The Most Effective Prime Minister Of India?

How Mahakumbh 2025 Is Redefining Religious Tourism In India

How Mahakumbh 2025 Is Redefining Religious Tourism In India

Former PM Manmohan Singh: The Secret Behind His Iconic Blue Turban – KNOW HERE!

Former PM Manmohan Singh: The Secret Behind His Iconic Blue Turban – KNOW HERE!

“Not Accidental, But Quintessential PM”: Kapil Sibal On Manmohan Singh

“Not Accidental, But Quintessential PM”: Kapil Sibal On Manmohan Singh

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And Lee Jung Jae On-Screen Chemistry Wows

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And

Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume – Check It Out Here!

Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume –

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: How He Became One The Most Celebrated Actor ‘The Bhaijaan Of Bollywood’

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: How He Became One The Most Celebrated Actor ‘The Bhaijaan Of

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Goa Getaway With Girlfriend Turns Into A Survival Story You Won’t Believe

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Goa Getaway With Girlfriend Turns Into A Survival Story You Won’t Believe

Advertisement

Lifestyle

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox