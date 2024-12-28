Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Bharat Pulse Survey: How Has Your Family Income Changed In The Past Years ? 

The latest Bharat Pulse Survey conducted by NewsX sheds light on the changing landscape of family income in India over the past few years.

Bharat Pulse Survey: How Has Your Family Income Changed In The Past Years ? 

The latest Bharat Pulse Survey conducted by NewsX sheds light on the changing landscape of family income in India over the past few years. According to the survey results, a significant portion of Indian families has experienced a positive shift in their income, while others have either seen stagnation or a decline.

Key Findings:

  • 43% of respondents reported an increase in family income over the past few years. This indicates a growing number of households benefiting from economic growth, job opportunities, and better financial prospects.
  • 38% of families stated their income has remained the same. For many, the financial situation has stabilized, reflecting a sense of consistency despite economic fluctuations.
  • 19% of respondents observed a decline in their family income. This figure highlights the challenges faced by certain sections of society, potentially due to inflation, job losses, or economic instability.

The survey paints a diverse picture of how families across India have been impacted by economic factors in recent years. While a majority are seeing improvement or stability, a significant proportion has struggled with income stagnation or decline. The findings raise important questions about regional disparities, employment trends, and the broader economic environment in India.

Overall, the Bharat Pulse Survey provides valuable insights into the financial well-being of families in India and underscores the need for continued economic support and policies to ensure equitable growth for all.

Filed under

Bharat Pulse Survey How Has Your Family Income Changed With Time

Advertisement

Also Read

Border Wall Materials Auction: Here’s What You Should Know

Border Wall Materials Auction: Here’s What You Should Know

Massive Fire Engulfs Scrap And Plastic Godowns In Kurla, Mumbai; No Casualties Reported

Massive Fire Engulfs Scrap And Plastic Godowns In Kurla, Mumbai; No Casualties Reported

Watch | Nitish Kumar Reddy Scores Maiden Test Fifty, Celebrates With Viral Pushpa Move

Watch | Nitish Kumar Reddy Scores Maiden Test Fifty, Celebrates With Viral Pushpa Move

Bharat Pulse Survey: How Are You In With Life?

Bharat Pulse Survey: How Are You In With Life?

Viral Video: Internet In Utter Shock After Mumbai Woman Buys Mini Bag Worth Rs 27 Lakh To Carry Lipstick

Viral Video: Internet In Utter Shock After Mumbai Woman Buys Mini Bag Worth Rs 27...

Entertainment

Austrian OnlyFans Model Fetish Barbie Shells Out £50,000 To Get Drastically Plumped Lips: I’m Obsessed With Plastic Surgery

Austrian OnlyFans Model Fetish Barbie Shells Out £50,000 To Get Drastically Plumped Lips: I’m Obsessed

Why Did Anupam Kher Lash Out At Hansal Mehta? Actor Asks Filmmaker To ‘Grow Up’

Why Did Anupam Kher Lash Out At Hansal Mehta? Actor Asks Filmmaker To ‘Grow Up’

Sikander Teaser New Time Revealed, Salman Khan’s Much Anticipated Teaser Release Changed For The Third Time

Sikander Teaser New Time Revealed, Salman Khan’s Much Anticipated Teaser Release Changed For The Third

Olivia Hussey Eisley, The Romeo And Juliet Actress Dies At 73

Olivia Hussey Eisley, The Romeo And Juliet Actress Dies At 73

Rapper OG Maco Dies At 32 After Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Rapper OG Maco Dies At 32 After Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox