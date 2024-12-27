Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Bharat Pulse Survey: Would You Like One Nation, One Election To Be Implemented?

The idea of "One Nation, One Election" is gaining significant traction among Indians, as revealed by the latest Bharat Pulse Survey.

Bharat Pulse Survey: Would You Like One Nation, One Election To Be Implemented?

The idea of “One Nation, One Election” is gaining significant traction among Indians, as revealed by the latest Bharat Pulse Survey. A whopping 76% of respondents voiced their support for the initiative, reflecting a strong inclination toward this proposed electoral reform. The survey, which gathered opinions from diverse demographics across the country, also recorded 19% opposing the idea, while 5% remained uncertain, responding with a “maybe.”

Understanding ‘One Nation, One Election’

The concept aims to synchronize elections for the Lok Sabha (Parliament) and State Legislative Assemblies, reducing the need for multiple elections throughout the year. Proponents argue that this model could save enormous costs, streamline governance, and ensure continuity in policymaking without the disruption of frequent elections.

The overwhelming support indicated in the survey aligns with the growing sentiment that India’s current electoral process demands modernization and efficiency. However, the 19% opposition highlights concerns about the practical challenges of implementing this reform, such as aligning election cycles and addressing regional political complexities.

Breaking Down the Bharat Pulse Survey Numbers

The survey’s key findings are as follows:

  • Yes (76%): This group sees “One Nation, One Election” as a way to enhance governance, reduce public expenditure, and minimize the distractions of electioneering.
  • No (19%): Those opposing the proposal cite apprehensions about the concentration of power, logistical hurdles, and its potential to undermine regional autonomy.
  • Maybe (5%): The undecided respondents underscore the need for further clarity on the policy’s execution and impact.

As the debate intensifies, the survey highlights a clear mandate for initiating discussions on implementing “One Nation, One Election.” With 76% backing, the proposal resonates with a majority of Indians who envision a streamlined electoral process. However, addressing concerns from the opposing 19% and the uncertain 5% will be critical for its success.

ALSO READ: BPR 2024: India’s Historic Solar Mission: Aditya-L1’s Journey To Unveil The Sun’s Secrets

Filed under

Bharat Pulse Survey ONE ELECTION ONE NATION

Advertisement

Also Read

A Tempo Runs Over Six Pedestrains, One Killed: Mumbai

A Tempo Runs Over Six Pedestrains, One Killed: Mumbai

Groom Cancels Wedding Due To Delay In Serving Roti’s, Marries Another Girl

Groom Cancels Wedding Due To Delay In Serving Roti’s, Marries Another Girl

Congress Seeks Different Memorial Site For Former PM Manmohan Singh

Congress Seeks Different Memorial Site For Former PM Manmohan Singh

Bharat Pulse Survey: Are You Using AI In Your Work Or Personal Life?

Bharat Pulse Survey: Are You Using AI In Your Work Or Personal Life?

Delhi Witnessed Improvement In Air Quality, GRAP 3 Revoked

Delhi Witnessed Improvement In Air Quality, GRAP 3 Revoked

Entertainment

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-Release In Cinemas: A Nostalgic Treat for Fans

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-Release In Cinemas: A Nostalgic Treat for Fans

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And Lee Jung Jae On-Screen Chemistry Wows

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And

Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume – Check It Out Here!

Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume –

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: How He Became One The Most Celebrated Actor ‘The Bhaijaan Of Bollywood’

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: How He Became One The Most Celebrated Actor ‘The Bhaijaan Of

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox