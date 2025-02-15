Here’s Sadhguru’s Advice To Students At Pariksha Pe Charcha

Addressing concerns about social media addiction, he emphasized the importance of mental alignment and meditation for overall well-being.

Spiritual leader and Isha Foundation chief, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, urged students to be “smarter than their smartphones” while speaking at the annual Pariksha Pe Charcha event. He advised students not to perceive exams as a “challenge to their intelligence” but rather as a step to determine their readiness for the next phase of education.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Education provides the fundamentals and an access to life. To find this access, one needs active dynamic intelligence,” Sadhguru told students. He emphasized the importance of curiosity, stating that everything around—from a blade of grass to a motorcycle—has a scientific principle behind it, which students should strive to understand.

Addressing concerns about smartphone and social media addiction, Sadhguru stressed that technology should be used wisely. “A person should decide how to use a smartphone, not the other way around,” he said. He also dismissed the concept of overthinking, explaining that stress and anxiety arise from a lack of mental alignment.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Here is his X post:

“Pariksha Pe Charcha” is a commendable effort by the Hon’ble Prime Minister. Nowhere else has a world leader worked to foster such a celebratory approach towards learning. If students bring simple Yogic practices into their life, it will bring balance to body and mind and empower… pic.twitter.com/ydHicVKYGL — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) February 14, 2025

Highlighting the significance of meditation, Sadhguru mentioned that Shambhavi Mahamudra, a yogic practice, enhances brain function. “The more you activate your intelligence, the more access you have to everything around you. Just like a well-exercised body functions better, the same applies to the mind,” he explained.

Sadhguru also cautioned against comparing intelligence, calling it a “farce” that hinders individual growth. “Everybody has the potential to shine in their own way, but without striving, that sparkle doesn’t happen,” he remarked.

Apart from Sadhguru, nutrition and health experts Shonali Sabherwal, Rujuta Diwekar, and Revant Himatsingka spoke about the importance of healthy eating habits and quality sleep for academic success. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone shared tips on stress management, opening up about her personal experience with depression.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual interactive event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses students appearing for board examinations, offering guidance on exam-related stress and other concerns.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Will Find Solution To Bangladesh Crisis, Says BJP’s Dilip Ghosh After Trump’s Remarks