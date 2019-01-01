Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss season 12 winner: Who will take away top honours?

Bigg Boss 12 Day 104 Episode 105 December 29 weekend ka vaar written updates: Sreesanth, Dipika Kakkar, Romil Choudhary, Deepak Thakur, Karanvir Bohra revisit their journey

Bigg Boss 12 Day 104 Episode 105 December 29 weekend ka vaar: Contestants get emotional after seeing their Bigg Boss journey

Bigg Boss 12 Day 102 Episode 103 December 27 written updates: Surbhi Rana gets eliminated in the mid-week eviction

Bigg Boss 12 Day 102 Episode 103 December 27 written updates: It was the end of Surbhi Rana's Bigg Boss journey who got eliminated in the mid-week eviction ahead of the....

Bigg Boss 12 Day 99 Episode 100 December 24 2018 written updates: Housemates receive Christmas gifts from Urvashi Rautela

Bigg Boss 12 Day 99 Episode 100 December 24 2018 written updates: Housemates were surprise in today's episode after supermodel and Bollywood Urvashi Rautela entred the house, interacted with them and brought....

Bigg Boss 12 Day 98 Episode 99 December 23 2018 weekend ka vaar: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty to join Salman Khan in today's episode

Bigg Boss 12 Day 98 Episode 99 December 23 2018 Weekend Ka Vaar: A lot of interesting developments will take place in today's episode as Salman Khan will once again grill....

Bigg Boss 12 Day 95 Episode 96 December 20 2018 written updates: Sreesanth apologises to Karanvir

Bigg Boss 12 Day 95 Episode 96 December 20 2018 written updates: Contestants in the Bigg Boss house on Thursday participated in the radio task where RedFMIndia RJ Malishka called....

Bigg Boss 12 Day 94 Episode 95 December 19 2018 written updates: Dipika, Surbhi, Deepak to compete for ticket to finale

Bigg Boss 12 Day 94 Episode 95 December 19 2018 written updates: A lot of fun took place in the Bigg Boss house when Deepak Thakur and Romil Choudhary got to....

Bigg Boss 12 Day 93 Episode 94 December 18 2018 written updates: Sreesanth, Karanvir indulge in massive argument

Bigg Boss 12 Day 93 Episode 94 December 18 2018 written updates: Contestants in the Bigg Boss house are now coming up and preparing to fight and play for themselves. Things just....

Bigg Boss 12 Day 92 Episode 93 December 17 2018 written updates: Contestants strategise for fire station task

Bigg Boss 12 Day 92 Episode 93 December 17 2018 written updates: The race for the finale in the Bigg Boss has begun after Rohit Suchanti's eviction in yesterday's weekend ka....

Bigg Boss 12 Day 91 Episode 92 Weekend Ka Vaar December 16 2018 written updates: Rohit Suchanti evicted from Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss 12 Day 91 Episode 92 Weekend Ka Vaar December 16 2018 written updates: Rohit Suchanti Bigg Boss journey finally came to end today after Salman Khan took his....

Bigg Boss 12 Day 88 Episode 89 December 13 2018 written updates: Sreesanth to nominate contestants for kaal kothri punishment

Bigg Boss 12 Day 88 Episode 89 December 13 2018 written updates: Another big fight took place between Romil Choudhary and Sreesanth during the wall paint task. Both the contestants displayed....

Bigg Boss 12 Day 87 Episode 88 December 12 2018 written updates: Romil Choudhary says only god can stop him to win the trophy

Bigg Boss 12 Day 87 Episode 88 December 12 2018 LIVE written updates: A war of words took place between Sreesanth and Romil Choudhary in their attempt to place themselves in the....

Bigg Boss 12 Day 83 Episode 84 weekend ka vaar December 8 2018 LIVE written updates: Megha Dhade, Jasleen Mtharu evicted

Bigg Boss 12 Day 83 Episode 84 weekend ka vaar December 8 2018 LIVE written updates: A lot of action was seen in today's weekend ka vaar as Salman Khan hosted....

Bigg Boss 12 Day 82 Episode 83 December 7 2018 written updates: Salman Khan grills Surbhi Rana, Rohit Suchanti

Bigg Boss 12 Day 82 Episode 83 December 7 2018 written updates: In the special edition of weekend ka vaar episode, Salman Khan made a grand entry and grilled all the....

Bigg Boss 12 Day 81 Episode 82 December 6 2018 written updates: Bigg Boss asks housemates to get their acts together before it gets too late

Bigg Boss 12 Day 81 Episode 82 December 6 2018 written updates: Housemates on Thursday faced a host of new arguments, bashing from Bigg Boss who said that the format....

Bigg Boss 12 Day 80 Episode 81 December 5 2018 written updates: Housemates to face another challenging task tomorrow

Bigg Boss 12 Day 80 Episode 81 December 5 2018 written updates: The day in the Bigg Boss house started with the fight between Sreesanth and Rohit Suchanti which continued to....

Bigg Boss 12 Day 79 Episode 80 December 4 2018 written updates: Rohit Suchanti provokes Sreesanth

Bigg Boss 12 Day 79 Episode 80 December 4 2018 written updates: With each passing week, the atmosphere in Bigg Boss house is getting more intense and it was yet another....

Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth faces Salman Khan's heat, says he is done

Bigg Boss 12 is full of high-voltage drama and has been an emotional rollercoaster journey for a lot of housemates such as Dipika Kakkar, Sreesanth, Surbhi Rana, among many others. Drama....

Bigg Boss 12 Day 75 Episode 76 November 30 2018 written updates: Surbhi Rana provokes Dipika Kakkar, Sreesanth

Bigg Boss 12 Day 75 Episode 76 November 30 2018 written updates: Surbhi Rana once again tried her best to provoke Sreesanth and Dipika Kakkar by constantly speaking in front of....

Bigg Boss 12 Day 74 Episode 75 November 29 2018 written updates: Bigg Boss cancels captaincy task

Bigg Boss 12 Day 74 Episode 75 November 29 2018 written updates: Housemates who have been nominated for this week's elimination are Jasleen Matharu, Megha Dhade, Deepak Thakur, Dipika Kakkar and....

Bigg Boss 12 Day 73 Episode 74 November 28 2018 written updates: Housemates to fight for this week's captaincy

Bigg Boss 12 Day 73 Episode 74 November 28 2018 written updates: Three different issues kept the housemates in the Bigg Boss house busy throughout the day amid the BB Panchayat....

Bigg Boss 12 Day 72 Episode 73 November 27 2018 written updates: Surbhi Rana apologises to Romil Choudhary

Bigg Boss 12 Day 72 Episode 73 November 27 2018 written updates: The housemates woke up to the song of Desi Girl and were soon introduced to a new task which....

Bigg Boss 12 Day 69 Episode 70 November 24 2018 Weekend Ka Vaar written updates: Salman Khan grills Deepak Thakur and Megha Dhade

Bigg Boss 12 Day 69 Episode 70 November 24 2018 Weekend Ka Vaar written updates: Once again the show host Salman Khan grilled the housemates over their week's conduct. Salman....

Bigg Boss 12 Day 68 Episode 69 November 23 2018 written updates: Megha Dhade hurls a shoe at Deepak Thakur, gets nominated for this week's elimination

Bigg Boss 12 Day 68 Episode 69 November 23 2018 written updates: A massive fight took place between Megha Dhade and Deepak Thakur following which Bigg Boss nominated her for this....

Bigg Boss 12 Day 66 Episode 67 November 20 2018 written updates: Deepak Thakur, Surbhi Rana become captaincy contenders

Bigg Boss 12 Day 66 Episode 67 November 20 2018 written updates: A massive fight between Sreesanth and Rohit Suchanti took place in the Bigg Boss house during the luxury budget....

Bigg Boss 12 Day 65 Episode 66 November 20 2018 written updates: Rohit Suchanti and Sreesanth to lock horns in luxury budget task tomorrow

Bigg Boss 12 Day 65 Episode 66 November 20 2018 written updates: The day began with some arguments over the mess which had taken place in the kitchen. The housemates were....

Bigg Boss 12 Day 62 Episode 63 Weekend Ka Vaar written updates: Shivashish eliminated from the show

Bigg Boss 12 Day 62 Episode 63 Weekend Ka Vaar written updates: Today's episode of Bigg Boss 12 is going to be full of shocks and will bring unexpected developments for....

Bigg Boss 12 Day 62 Episode 63 November 17 2018 preview: Shivashish Mishra ousted from Salman Khan's show?

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar is back and so is the fights, drama and excitement. Post a week full of ups and downs, the makers of the show have....

Bigg Boss 12 Day 61 Episode 62 November 16 2018 written updates: Shivashish to be evicted from the house

Bigg Boss 12 Day 61 Episode 62 November 16 2018 LIVE written updates: Following his unruly conduct in the Bigg Boss house, Shivashish may be evicted from the house in this week's weekend....

Bigg Boss 12 Day 60 Episode 61 November 15 2018 written updates: Romil Choudhary becomes next captain of the house

Bigg Boss 12 Day 60 Episode 61 November 15 2018 written updates: Bigg Boss had installed a TV set in the house giving a chance to the contestants to watch their....

Bigg Boss 12 Day 60 Episode 61 November 15 2018 preview: Housemates to judge Romil, Shivashish in captaincy task

Bigg Boss 12 Day 60 Episode 61 November 15 2018 preview: Housemates will be judging Romil Choudhary and Shivashish Mishra in the captaincy task where both the contenders will try to....

Bigg Boss 12 Day 59 Episode 60 November 14 2018 written updates: Romil, Shivashish become contendor for captaincy

Bigg Boss 12 Day 59 Episode 60 November 14 2018 LIVE written updates: Housemates on Wednesday continued the captaincy task where Romil Choudhary and Sreesanth were playing the role of hitmen....

