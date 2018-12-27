Bigg Boss 12 Day 102 Episode 103 December 27 written updates: It was the end of Surbhi Rana’s Bigg Boss journey who got eliminated in the mid-week eviction ahead of the finale episode. Sreesanth, Dipika Kakkar, Karanvir Bohra, Deepak Thakur and Romil Choudhary are the remaining contestants who will compete in the finale round. Prior to the mid-week eviction, housemates competed in the BB water station task against the former champions Priyank Sharma, Gautam Gulati and Kamya Punjabi to win the lost prize money.

It was an intense competition between the six housemates and former champions in the water station task where both the team put their best to strategise and plan the game. Following that, the housemates got a shock when they heard about the mid-week eviction. At first, Sreesanth and Dipika were relieved and afterwards, Karanvir and Deepak Thakur took a relaxed breath when they heard that both were saved. The final competition was between Romil Choudhary and Surbhi Rana.

At the end, it was Surbhi Rana whose Bigg Boss journey finally ended today. The final fight will now be between Deepak Thakur, Sreesanth, Dipika Kakkar, Karanvir Bohra and Romil Choudhary.

