Bigg Boss 12 Day 102 Episode 103 December 27 written updates: It was the end of Surbhi Rana’s Bigg Boss journey who got eliminated in the mid-week eviction ahead of the finale episode. Sreesanth, Dipika Kakkar, Karanvir Bohra, Deepak Thakur and Romil Choudhary are the remaining contestants who will compete in the finale round. Prior to the mid-week eviction, housemates competed in the BB water station task against the former champions Priyank Sharma, Gautam Gulati and Kamya Punjabi to win the lost prize money.
It was an intense competition between the six housemates and former champions in the water station task where both the team put their best to strategise and plan the game. Following that, the housemates got a shock when they heard about the mid-week eviction. At first, Sreesanth and Dipika were relieved and afterwards, Karanvir and Deepak Thakur took a relaxed breath when they heard that both were saved. The final competition was between Romil Choudhary and Surbhi Rana.
At the end, it was Surbhi Rana whose Bigg Boss journey finally ended today. The final fight will now be between Deepak Thakur, Sreesanth, Dipika Kakkar, Karanvir Bohra and Romil Choudhary.
Highlights
On the occasion of show host Salman Khan's birthday, all the 5 finale contestants receive some interesting gifts. Housemates get extremely happy after receiving gifts on Salman's birthday and wish show host a very happy birthday.
Sreesanth, Dipika Kakkar, Karanvir Bohra, Deepak Thakur and Romil Choudhary are the remaining five contestants who will go to finale after Surbhi Rana gets evicted in the mid-week elimination.
Before leaving the house, Surbhi Rana adviced all the remaining 5 contestants that they should attempt to become a good human being first and then think about the game.
Surbhi Rana's Bigg Boss journey finale takes a hit and it's now time for her to say goodbye to the housemates as she has been eliminated in the mid-week elimination.
Woah! Finale week tak pahunchkar ab eviction ka shikaar hui #SurbhiRana aur kaha unhone iss safar ko alvida. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/QT7qecODJF— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 27, 2018
Sreesanth and Dipika Kakkar are the first two contestants who will go to finale. Deepak, Karanvir, Romil and Surbhi Rana are keeping their fingers crossed. Meanwhile, Romil and Surbhi Rana share their last words before the final decision.
#RomilChoudhary aur #SurbhiRana ke beech hai kadi takkar, kise bachayenge mid-week eviction se darshakon ke votes? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 @AlmondDrops pic.twitter.com/QbaLlPKVi0— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 27, 2018
Mid-week elimination
Housemates get stunned with another shock by the Bigg Boss which is the mid-week elimination. All the contestants are keeping their fingers crossed and hoping for the best.
#BiggBoss12 ke ghar mein ab waqt aa chuka hai ek important padaav ka! Kaun hoga iss mid-week elimination ka shikaar? #BB12 @AstralAdhesives pic.twitter.com/UDpsGmxcif— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 27, 2018
Both the teams, one of the housemates and the another one of the champions are trying their level best to compete in the water station task, meanwhile, Kamya Punjabi is talking to Romil Choudhary about his friendship with Somi Khan.
Meanwhile, Dipika Thakur and Sreesanth are trying to motivate the housemates to team up against the champions and Deepak Thakur is planning strategies to block the water in the BB water station task.
As the BB water station task is all set to take place, the three new contestants are already planning their strategies to face the finale contestants. Meanwhile, Deepak Thakur and Surbhi Rana have also tied up their socks and ready to face the champions.
.@TheGautamGulati, @ipriyanksharmaa and @iamkamyapunjabi have already started brewing up strategies against the housemates. Watch the chaos take place now! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 @MaybellineIndia pic.twitter.com/UioYkOcM3L— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 27, 2018
Priyank Sharma, Gautam Gulati and Kamya Punjabi will give another opportunity to the contestants to win the lost prize money. The remaining contestants will have to face the three new contestants in the BB water station task.
Three new contestants Priyank Sharma, Gautam Gulati and Kamya Punjabi have made the entry into the Bigg Boss house and the house is once again set to witness new strategies ahead of the finale episode.
Sreesanth gets emotional
Since its the final week, Sreesanth is feeling low and getting emotional. Looking at this, Deepak Thakur forgetting all the difference between them tries to console him. Meanwhile, housemates are all set to get a surprise.