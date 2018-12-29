Bigg Boss 12 Day 104 Episode 105 December 29 weekend ka vaar: Bigg Boss season 12 journey will come to its end on December 30 (tomorrow) when the winner of this season would be announced. Meanwhile, ahead of the season finale episode, the 5 finalists will today see the flashback of their individual journey in the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 12 Day 104 Episode 105 December 29 weekend ka vaar: The journey of Bigg Boss season 12 has almost come to its end as this season’s finale is all set to take place on Sunday (December 30). Sreesanth, Dipika Kakkar, Karanvir Bohra, Romil Choudhary and Deepak Thakur are the five remaining contestants in the Bigg Boss house who are competing for the title. Earlier in the mid-week eviction, Surbhi Rana was eliminated and failed to make into the finals. With just a day left before we get to know this season winner’s name, the five finalists in the Bigg Boss house will today witness a flashback of their so far Bigg Boss journey, how they have transit, behaved in more than 3 months of time which they spent in the Bigg Boss house.

Special videos have been prepared by the show makers showcasing the journey of the 5 finalists in Bigg Boss season 12. What were they when they had first come in the house and what have they became when they will be leaving the house. A lot of excitement is there among the fans of one of the entertaining and popular reality show whose finale episode will take place tomorrow. According to the E-town buzz, rumours are doing the rounds that the winner will be anyone between Dipika Kakkar and Sreesanth, but anything can happen in tomorrow’s episode.

When he stepped into the #BiggBoss12 house, his cricket fans were happier than ever! From playing for the world to competing for himself, @sreesanth36 truly played a commendable innings by tugging at our heartstrings with his emotions. Witness his touching journey at 9 PM. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/SYfz8xdZPL — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

Earlier in the day, unconfirmed reports were doing the rounds that Sreesanth was eliminated from the show ahead of the finale but nothing was confirmed. Who will win Bigg Boss season 12, w’ll only get to know this on December 30 but one thing is for sure that tomorrow’s episode is going to be an epic one.

#BiggBoss12 ke 3 mahino ke safar mein @sreesanth36 ko mila mauka ek aur sabak seekhne ka, jise phirse jee kar hue woh bhavuk. Don't forget to watch #BB12 tonight at 9 PM for a sentimental treat.@iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @TheGarnierMan @letsdroom pic.twitter.com/jBJO0CVuWg — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 29, 2018

For all the latest Bigg Boss News, download NewsX App

Read More