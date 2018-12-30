Bigg Boss 12 Day 104 Episode 105 December 29 weekend ka vaar LIVE written updates: The remaining five contestants who have been able to secure their position for the finale round in one the most entertaining reality TV show, today witnessed their so far Bigg Boss journey and how they’ve changed over the period. One by one, the 5 finalists including Sreesanth, Dipika Kakkar, Deepak Thakur, Karanvir Bohra and Romil Choudhary witnessed their own Bigg Boss journey, some sweet and some bitter ones.

In the teaser preview of today’s episode, the contestants saw a flashback of their Bigg Boss journey which turned them emotional. In some promotional videos of today’s episode, Deepak Thakur and Karanvir Bohra can be seen crying and turning emotional while watching their Bigg Boss journey. Meanwhile, contestants also faced another a range of questions on their journey in Bigg Boss so far and will try to justify their acts and conduct in the house.

The episode was no less than an entertaining one but also a teary-eyed. We present you the written updates of the show from the excitement to watch the show till the last contestant’s journey.

The top 5 finalists are about to relive some of their incredible moments spent in the #BiggBoss12 house and it'll definitely leave you teary-eyed. Tune in now for an extraordinary episode! #BB12 pic.twitter.com/GwfYsSe5SR — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

#DeepakThakur gets to see a glimpse of all the love the audience has for him! Catch this emotional moment right now. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/GJnFFEkDua — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

Ek chhote se gaanv se aaye ek saadhaaran se ladke ka yeh safar bilkul asaadhaaran raha aur #DeepakThakur ne dikhaaye iss ghar mein apne anokhe roop. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/PDZ81M13LS — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

Thoda pyaar, thodi dosti aur dher saare entertainment ki baarish ki thi #DeepakThakur ne #BiggBoss12 mein. How do you like his andaaz? #BB12 pic.twitter.com/nD2gsxVYti — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

#DeepakThakur has a wide smile on his face reminiscing the cute moments that he created with the Happy Club in the #BiggBoss12 house. #BB12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

We also got to witness #DeepakThakur's intense side in the #BiggBoss12 house and his patience was put to test as well. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/Au8OgU1yHQ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

Kuch yaadgaar palon mein se #DeepakThakur ki ghar mein entry aur phir unke pitaji ka ghar mein aana raha unke liye sabse zyaada anokha. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/YggzcX4wmi — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

#DeepakThakur bahut kasht aur pareshaani jhel kar yahan tak pahunche hain aur yeh safar unhe hamesha yaad rahega. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/wL86E04urf — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

#DeepakThakur ki madhur aawaaz se #BiggBoss12 ka yeh ghar hamesha hi chehkta raha! #BB12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

.@KVBohra ko bhi audience se mila hai dher saara pyaar aur unki selfless game ko sabhi ne bahut saraaha. Watch this sentimental journey now! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

.@KVBohra bankar aaye the #BiggBoss12 mein sadasya number 1 bankar aur top 5 tak unki journey rahi kaafi superb! #BB12 pic.twitter.com/eOnVZtfzXX — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

.@KVBohra ne hamesha kaha tha ki unke liye yeh experience zyaada maiyne rakhta hai aur usi ki ek jhalak milegi ab unhe! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

Khud ki khaamiyaan dekhne mein peeche nahi rahe @KVBohra aur #BiggBoss12 mein jaane gaye 'mahaanta' karne ke liye. #BB12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

.@KVBohra never failed to impress the housemates with his style and great sense of fashion and created moments that made us all go gaga over him! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

Jab baat aayi task karne ki toh lagaayi unhone apni jee jaan par phir bhi keh laaye game samajhne mein @KVBohra 'late lateef'. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/ClJjxUaixi — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

The housemates also had some interesting opinions about @KVBohra's strategies in the #BiggBoss12 house but that didn't dull his spirits. #BB12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

15 hafton ki journey mein pahunchte pahunchte @KVBohra ne banaaye dher saare rishtey, di kurbaani aur failaayi apni acchai se ghar mein khushi. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

#BiggBoss12 was like a mirror for @KVBohra and his eyes are now set on the Bigg Trophy! #BB12 pic.twitter.com/iw1cOMDjxu — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

.@sreesanth36 ne desh ke liye toh kayi baar khela tha lekin unhe khudke liye khelta dekhne ke liye sabhi the kaafi utsuk. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/B0DYzJ5qOG — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

3 mahine ki iss journey mein @sreesanth36 ne bahut baar koshish ki thi #BiggBoss12 chhodne ki par phir bhi audience ke pyaar ne unhe rok kar rakha. #BB12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

Iss anokhi journey mein khaaye @sreesanth36 ne dokhe aur rishton ko bante bigadte bhi dekha. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/kS5nNrQhH4 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

Log pehle @sreesanth36 ko jaante the unke cricket career ke wajah se lekin #BiggBoss12 ne darshaya unka ek aur roop! Isn't that exciting? #BB12 pic.twitter.com/G3mCDLMpZY — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

Mushkilon ko paar karna hi asli champions ki nishaani hoti hai yeh kehkar @BiggBoss ne ki @sreesanth36 ki taareef. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/bEAaNVqIsd — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

.@bharti_lalli and @karanjohar are super curious to know who's going to be the winner of #BiggBoss12 house! Who are you rooting for? #BB12#IGT8 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

.@ms_dipika ko apne safar ki jhalak dekhne milegi aaj! Come back after a short break for more. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

#RomilChoudhary ki game aur strategies sabhi ko bahut pasand aayi #BiggBoss12 mein. Ek nazar daalte hain unke safar par! #BB12 pic.twitter.com/2jiipD1Iu5 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

#RomilChoudhary ne hamesha khudko samjha #BiggBoss12 ki iss race mein khudko ek sikandar aur lade hamesha ussi tarah. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/huyakrOB2t — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

Happy Club ke bhi #RomilChoudhary the ek important sadasya aur hamesha ki koshish unhe jodkar rakhne ki. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/4cg9Wih73e — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

#RomilChoudhary may be great at planning but he also made a sacrifice for #SomiKhan in the #BiggBoss12 house that gave rise to an unusual yet amazing friendship. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/7CZoSrU9PU — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

#RomilChoudhary constantly supported his friends through thick and thin and we got to emotional side as well! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

.@ms_dipika ki acchai par uthe the behisaab sawaal par unke upar ubhar aayi woh #BiggBoss12 mein aur pahunchi top 5 tak. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/ZO5n5Kkcd5 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

Gharwalon ne anginat baar bulaaya tha @ms_dipika ko 'ghar ki bahu' par phir bhi unhone dhoond hi liya sabhi ke dilon tak ka raasta. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/po7293vfIz — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

.@ms_dipika ko sunne pade the ghar mein 'fake' hone ke taane, par phir bhi woh peeche nahi hati aur game poori jee jaan se kheli. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/BjR6vTxLy6 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

Iss kathin safar mein jinhone @ms_dipika ka hamesha saath diya woh the @sreesanth36 aur unke anokhe bhai-behen ka rishta raha #BB12 mein sabse accha. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/OSdkVw13ju — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

There were times when @ms_dipika took some wrong decisions as well but with time and her charm she fixed them too! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

Galat cheezon par stand bhi liya #BiggBoss12 ke ghar mein @ms_dipika ne aur bani woh top 5 finalists ka hissa. #BB12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

Besides this, ahead of tomorrow’s finale episode, a lot of rumours are doing the rounds of who will be the winner in this season. Sreesanth, Dipika Kakkar and Karanvir Bohra are being projected as the three top contenders, and anyone from them would take home the title.

Live Updates

For all the latest Bigg Boss News, download NewsX App