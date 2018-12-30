Bigg Boss 12 Day 104 Episode 105 December 29 weekend ka vaar LIVE written updates: The remaining five contestants who have been able to secure their position for the finale round in one the most entertaining reality TV show, today witnessed their so far Bigg Boss journey and how they’ve changed over the period. One by one, the 5 finalists including Sreesanth, Dipika Kakkar, Deepak Thakur, Karanvir Bohra and Romil Choudhary witnessed their own Bigg Boss journey, some sweet and some bitter ones.
In the teaser preview of today’s episode, the contestants saw a flashback of their Bigg Boss journey which turned them emotional. In some promotional videos of today’s episode, Deepak Thakur and Karanvir Bohra can be seen crying and turning emotional while watching their Bigg Boss journey. Meanwhile, contestants also faced another a range of questions on their journey in Bigg Boss so far and will try to justify their acts and conduct in the house.
The episode was no less than an entertaining one but also a teary-eyed. We present you the written updates of the show from the excitement to watch the show till the last contestant’s journey.
Besides this, ahead of tomorrow’s finale episode, a lot of rumours are doing the rounds of who will be the winner in this season. Sreesanth, Dipika Kakkar and Karanvir Bohra are being projected as the three top contenders, and anyone from them would take home the title.
Live Updates