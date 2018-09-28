Bigg Boss 12 Day 12 Episode 13 2018 LIVE written updates: Exciting things are expected to take in episode 13 of the Bigg Boss Season 12. Especially after yesterday’s surprise entry by ex-contestant Vikas Gupta, all housemates are busy thinking about their strategies in the upcoming days to shine in the show.
Saba Khan and Deepak Thakur indulge in another fight, while Singles discuss whom to nominate for the captaincy role.
Singles to decide captaincy nominations
After a lot of drama and discussions, the Singles has got the opportunity to decide the contestants who will be nominated for the captaincy role.
Discussion on captaincy begins
Srishty gives out reasons that why she wants to become the captain. Will have to wait and see whether housemates agree to his reasons or not.
By not going to the Kaal Kothri, Romil Choudhary is going against Bigg Boss' wish. Housemates don't get why is he doing that.
RomilChoudhary is adamant over his decision of not going to the Kaal Kothri.
Jasleen Matharu and Somi Khan have levelled some allegations against Dipika over some issues erupted between them.
Sreesanth gets angry with Nirmal Singh
Sreesanth is still upset
Housemates are trying to convince Sreesanth who got upset yesterday and is once again planning to leave the game.