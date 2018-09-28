Bigg Boss 12 Day 12 Episode 13 2018 LIVE written updates: Exciting things are expected to take in episode 13 of the Bigg Boss Season 12. Especially after yesterday’s surprise entry by ex-contestant Vikas Gupta, all housemates are busy thinking about their strategies in the upcoming days to shine in the show.

Updating …

Live Blog

For all the latest Bigg Boss News, download NewsX App