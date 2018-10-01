Bigg Boss 12 Day 15 Episode 16 October 1 2018 LIVE written updates: After the weekend Ka Veer, the atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house has now become more challenging and exciting. The past weekend saw in a total 3 evictions. Two couples, Kriti-Roshmi and Nirmal-Romil were eliminated after they received minimum votes. However, a chance was given to Nirmal-Romil Jodi to save one of them to get back into the Bigg Boss house. It was a mutual decision of Nirmal-Romil jodi to give another chance to Romil to get back into the game.
Meanwhile, in another twist, Surbhi Rana, an ex-contestant of Roadies, has also made entry into the game. Now will the housemates be able to connect a chord with a new contestant, will be an exciting thing to watch. Meanwhile, today’s show will also witness Jasleen and Somi Khan who have been asked to give up their favourite possessions in order to save their partner in the house.
Jasleen has been asked to cut her hair and also burn all her clothes, makeup materials in order to save Anup Jalota and his freedom.
Live Blog
Anup Jalota is upset from Jasleen
Anup Jalota is upset with Jasleen after she failed to accept the challenge that was given to her. Jasleen was asked to cut her hair, give up her make-up material and all other clothes.
Neha says Jasleen will not be able to the task
Anup Jalota is upset after Jasleen said that she won't be able to cut her hair and other stuff. Both Jasleen and Anup Jalota may get nominated for this week's elimination.
Jasleen breaksdown after she was asked to cut her hair short, give up her make-up materials and clothes. She is saying that she won't be able to do this.
All housemates are now discussing about Jasleen whether she will do all the things she has been asked to free Anup.
Jasleen gets emotional
After she was asked to cut her hair short, give-up her hair and burn all her clothes, Jasleen is now getting emotional, saying she won't be able to do it.
Jasleen has been asked to cut her hair
Jasleen has been asked to cut her hair, burn all her clothes, make-up materials if she wants Anup Jalota's freedom.
House captain Neha, new contestant Surbhi Rana and Romil will be out of the nomination process for this week.
Neha apologises to Sreesanth for her behaviour. But is Sreesanth is statisfied with it?
Surbhi Rana talks to Sreesanth and shares that she has been an admirer of him.
Romil Choudhary and Surbhi Rana to now come up in a jodi. Will it be a challenge for other housemates.
Srishty and Nehha Pendse currently discuss about Dipika and Sreesanth.
Deepak Thakur and Somi Khan believe that Dipika cares about Sreesanth, gives extra attention.
Sourabh Patel and Nehha Pendse may share some insights about Deepak Thakur!
Surbhi Rana in Bigg Boss 12
Bigg Boss 12 contestants get a new housemate. Meet Surbhi Rana.
