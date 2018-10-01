Bigg Boss 12 Day 15 Episode 16 October 1 2018 LIVE written updates: After the weekend Ka Veer, the atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house has now become more challenging and exciting. The past weekend saw in a total 3 evictions. Two couples, Kriti-Roshmi and Nirmal-Romil were eliminated after they received minimum votes. However, a chance was given to Nirmal-Romil Jodi to save one of them to get back into the Bigg Boss house. It was a mutual decision of Nirmal-Romil jodi to give another chance to Romil to get back into the game.

Meanwhile, in another twist, Surbhi Rana, an ex-contestant of Roadies, has also made entry into the game. Now will the housemates be able to connect a chord with a new contestant, will be an exciting thing to watch. Meanwhile, today’s show will also witness Jasleen and Somi Khan who have been asked to give up their favourite possessions in order to save their partner in the house.

Jasleen has been asked to cut her hair and also burn all her clothes, makeup materials in order to save Anup Jalota and his freedom.

Live Blog

