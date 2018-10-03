Bigg Boss 12 Day 17 Episode 18 LIVE written updates: It was another challenging day in the Bigg Boss 12 house as contestants once again went for another luxury budget task. Meanwhile, Khan sisters (Somi and Saba Khan) now want to be the captain of the house and has taken up the argument with all the other housemates. During the luxury budget task whose name is Jwalamukhi task, Neha Pendse and Jasleen Matharu have already exited the luxury budget task while other housemates are planning their strategies.
Several arguments between Sreesanth, Romil Choudhary and Dipak Thakur also took place amid the luxury budget task which is taking place between Singles and couples. The luxury budget task is one of the most important tasks in the Bigg Boss house as it is the only medium through which housemates can get their daily routines items including food and daily needs stuff. Therefore the performance of housemates in the luxury budget task matters a lot.
This week’s luxury budget task is not yet finished and there is a load of excitement which will continue in the house in tomorrow’s episode.
Also Read: Shaka Laka Boom Boom actress Hansika Motwani is all grown up now, see photos
Meanwhile, in some other events which took place in the house, Romil Choudhary tried to explain it to Anup Jalota to talk to Jasleen Matharu but Anup Jalota did not reach to any conclusion. Differences between Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu were created after Jasleen refused to took up the challenge in which she had to cut her hair short, give up her make-up and all her clothes if she wanted to get free Anup Jalota. However, she failed to accept the challenge following which Anup Jalota became upset.
Also Read: Are Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan working on a new movie ? Details inside
Live Blog
After Neha Pendse, now Jasleen Matharu is out of the luxury budget task.
Now Neha Pendse is having an argument with Saba Khan, amid the luxury budget task.
Amid the luxury budget task, Jasleen Matharu says she is okay if Khan sisters (Saba and Somi Khan) become the next captains of the house.
As Jwalamukhi luxury budget task is underway, Karanvir Bohra and Romil Choudhary are having a big argument about the task. Will it affect other housemates.
Jwalamukhi task mein hui @KVBohra aur #RomilChoudhary ke beech anban, kya baaki sab ho jayenge iss baat se tang? Dekhiye #BB12 #BiggBoss12 @AlmondDrops pic.twitter.com/535bFKZm0j— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 3, 2018
Dipika gets out of the luxury budget task. Meanwhile, Romil Choudhary has reported about issues happening in the task to the game coordinator.
Saba Khan gets angry with the behaviour of Neha Pendse. While she is also feeling that she should be the captain of the Bigg Boss house.
Surbhi Rana gives warning to Neha Pendse, meanwhile, housemates continue to strategise their game.
Luxury budget task resumes
The luxury budget task has once again resumed. Will the Khan sisters get any benefit from the task for their captaincy.
Sreesanth and Dipak Thakur are having an argument and it seems like all is not okay between them.
As every luxury budget task brings more excitement, it is also creating a difference between couples and singles.
Housemates wake up to one of the peppiest songs Zingaat. Meanwhile, Sreesanth and Srishty are having a discussion over their strategy for the luxury budget task.
Romil is trying to convince Anup Jalota to talk to Jasleen Matharu while Sreesanth is again mad at Romil Choudhary over some other issues.
Somi and Saba Khan have taken up a fight with all the contestants in the house, seems they have a strategy running in their minds to win the captaincy.
#SabaKhan aur #SomiKhan ne captaincy ke liye kiya sabse fight, kya hai unki baatein right? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/fLPzmmlAQc— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 3, 2018
Luxury budget task Jwalamukhi begins. All the contestants — Singles and Couple — planning their strategies.
All the contestants in the Bigg Boss 12 house have started planning their strategies ahead of the Jwalamukhi luxury budget task.
This week's luxury budget task name is Jwalamukhi. This will also affect next week's captaincy.
This week's luxury budget task name is Jwalamukhi. This will also affect next week's captaincy.
Housemates get ready for another luxury task
Excitement levels in the house are building up as housemates get ready for another luxury task.