Bigg Boss 12 Day 17 Episode 18 LIVE written updates: It was another challenging day in the Bigg Boss 12 house as contestants once again went for another luxury budget task. Meanwhile, Khan sisters (Somi and Saba Khan) now want to be the captain of the house and has taken up the argument with all the other housemates. During the luxury budget task whose name is Jwalamukhi task, Neha Pendse and Jasleen Matharu have already exited the luxury budget task while other housemates are planning their strategies.

Several arguments between Sreesanth, Romil Choudhary and Dipak Thakur also took place amid the luxury budget task which is taking place between Singles and couples. The luxury budget task is one of the most important tasks in the Bigg Boss house as it is the only medium through which housemates can get their daily routines items including food and daily needs stuff. Therefore the performance of housemates in the luxury budget task matters a lot.

This week’s luxury budget task is not yet finished and there is a load of excitement which will continue in the house in tomorrow’s episode.

Meanwhile, in some other events which took place in the house, Romil Choudhary tried to explain it to Anup Jalota to talk to Jasleen Matharu but Anup Jalota did not reach to any conclusion. Differences between Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu were created after Jasleen refused to took up the challenge in which she had to cut her hair short, give up her make-up and all her clothes if she wanted to get free Anup Jalota. However, she failed to accept the challenge following which Anup Jalota became upset.

