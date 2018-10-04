Bigg Boss 12 Day 18 Episode 19 October 4 2018 LIVE written updates: Housemates are continuing their luxury budget task for this week whose name is Jawalamukhi task. Jasleen and Dipika are already out of the luxury budget task while other housemates are continuing their strategies to win the game.
Amid several minor fights, arguments between the housemates, Sreesanth for the first has got the punishment to remain in the Kaal Kothri.
All the contestants arHousemaare trying to sort out the issues between Surbhi Rana and Somi Khan but it doesn't seem they will get clear any soon.
Surbhi Rana, Somi Khan and Shivashish Mishra are putting their best efforts forward to win the captaincy for this week.
Amid several fights between the housemates, Romil Choudhary is cleaning the mess created by Surbhi Rana meanwhile other housemates are silently watching it.
Surbhi Rana is also having an argument with Somi Khan amid other issues in the house after the luxury budget task.
Once again the Bigg Boss house has got surrounded by arguments and minor fights. Now Jasleen Matharu seems to have offended with Deepak Thakur's language while she is also having some issues with Urvashi Vani.
As Deepak Thakur and Jasleen Matharu are having an argument, all is also not well between the Khan sisters and Surbhi Rana.
Deepak Thakur and Jasleen Matharu are having some argument after the luxury budget task.
#DeepakThakur aur #JasleenMatharu ke beech shuru ho gayi behas, kab hoga iska aant? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 @AlmondDrops pic.twitter.com/Aa5b8AsZhn— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 4, 2018
Housemates wake up to Ziddi Hai song
Housemates wake up to the song Ziddi Hai. It's going to be an exciting day for the contestants as probably the next captain or captains of the Bigg Boss house will be elected.
The Bigg Boss has announced the end of luxury budget Jwalamukhi and named 3 jodis who have emerged as the winner in the task.
Neha Pendse and Saba Khan have indulged into an argument. The Khan sisters (Saba and Somi Khan) wants to be the captain of the house.
Jwalamukhi task begins again
Jwalamukhi task has once again begun in the Bigg Boss 12 house. Once again a fight has begun between the singles and the couples.