Bigg Boss 12 Day 19 Episode 20 October 05 2018 LIVE written updates: The struggle to be the next captain among the housemates in Bigg Boss season 12 is on the roll. On one side there are the Khan sisters (Somi and Saba Khan) while on the other side there are others who also desire to be the next captains. Meanwhile, there is no sign of any patch-up between Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu, however, many in Bigg Boss house wants them to get back together.
Surbhi Rana and Romil Choudhary become new captains
Surbhi Rana and Romil Choudhary are new captains of the Bigg Boss 12 house
#ShivashishMishra ne kar diya hai give up aur #SurbhiRana aur #RomilChoudhary hain ghar ke naye captains! #BB12 #BiggBoss12@BigMusclesNutri pic.twitter.com/GVrcunzzzF— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 5, 2018
Shivashish Mishra gives up the fight to claim the captaincy title which has cleared the way for Surbhi Rana and Romil Choudhary to become the next captains of the Bigg Boss 12 house.
Shivashish Mishra and Surbhi Rana are fighting tough to win the captaincy title as the Khan sisters are already out of the race.
Fighting to get the captaincy tag, the Khan sisters have lost the chance to become the captains for this week.
All is not well between the Khan sisters and Neha Pendse. But what's the real issue is everybody guessing.
.@NehhaPendse hai #SomiKhan aur #SabaKhan ki haar ki doshi, kya sabit kar rahi hai yeh baat unki khamoshi? Abhi dekhiye #BB12. #BiggBoss12 @oppomobileindia pic.twitter.com/mWAUBUp7SN— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 5, 2018
Sreesanth and Deepak Thakur talk about kaal kothri
Deepak Thakur and Sreesanth believe that Nehha Pendse should have got the punishment to stay in the kaal kothri and not Sreesanth himself.