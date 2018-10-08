Bigg Boss 12 Day 22 Episode 23 October 8 2018 LIVE written updates: A bunch of interesting things are taking place in the Bigg Boss house after the exit of Anup Jalota. However, it’s not up to the knowledge of the housemates that Anup Jalota’s has been kept in a secret house and has not really exited the show. Being unaware of this fact, Anup Jalota’s alleged girlfriend Jasleen Matharu is trying to make new groups with Shivashish and other housemates. However, she is not really talking about Anup Jalota and is being seen spending time with other housemates. It will now be exciting to see whether Anup Jalota will make a re-entry in the house and if does, how will other housemates will react to it as many among of them have started bitching about him.
Updating …
Live Blog
Housemates preparing for another task
Housemates are planning their strategies for the upcoming task. Several housemates have been asked to act like jail prisoners and climb a wall.
Sreesanth removed the mic and started speaking in English which is not allowed to the game rules. Meanwhile, other housemates tried to convince Sreesanth and asked to play the game like a warrior.
Sreesanth who had made a ball using some material in the house later himself destroyed it and became extremely angry. He once again requested to the Bigg Boss that he want to exit the game.
Sreesanth is upset
After Bigg Boss asked house captain Romil to take the stick and ball from other housemates who were playing cricket, Sreesanth has become extremely upset.
Sreesanth, Neha and Karanvir nominated for elimination
Sreesanth, Neha and Karanvir who nominated themselves for kaal kothri have now also been nominated for this week's elimination.
Deepak Thakur and Surbhi Rana are having a discussion and Surbhi is trying to make him realise that Deepak was wrong in a particular task. Deepak assures Surbhi that he won't repeat his mistake.
Anup Jalota is keeping a watch on how Jasleen is playing the game and whether she is really missing him or not. So far, Anup Jalota is upset with Jasleen's conduct in the house.
Another interesting day in the Bigg Boss 12 house begins. Deepak Thakur believes that Urvashi Vani does not support him.