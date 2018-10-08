Bigg Boss 12 Day 22 Episode 23 October 8 2018 LIVE written updates: A bunch of interesting things are taking place in the Bigg Boss house after the exit of Anup Jalota. However, it’s not up to the knowledge of the housemates that Anup Jalota’s has been kept in a secret house and has not really exited the show. Being unaware of this fact, Anup Jalota’s alleged girlfriend Jasleen Matharu is trying to make new groups with Shivashish and other housemates. However, she is not really talking about Anup Jalota and is being seen spending time with other housemates. It will now be exciting to see whether Anup Jalota will make a re-entry in the house and if does, how will other housemates will react to it as many among of them have started bitching about him.

