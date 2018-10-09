Bigg Boss 12 Day 23 Episode 24 October 09 2018 LIVE written updates: Another interesting day in Bigg Boss 12 has commenced and housemates are still planning their strategies for the captaincy task. Meanwhile, other housemates are discussing about Sreesanth, who could have been a contender for the next house captain, but he voluntarily pulled himself back.
Updating …
Live Blog
Sreesanth and Deepak enter into an argument
Once again, an argument has erupted between Deepak Thakur and Sreesanth over the issue of using English as a medium of language in the house.
Housemates wake up to Allah Duhai Hai songs
Housemates wake up to energetic song Allah Duhai Hai song. Once again, strategies between the contestants are underway.
An ugly war of words erupts between Deepak Thakur and Sourabh Patel.
#SourabhPatel aur #DeepakThakur ke beech shuru hui jung, jisse ghar waale ho gaye tang. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/eAuttjpGeJ— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 9, 2018
An argument has erupted between the housemates amid the captaincy task. Meanwhile, Sreesanth who could have been one of the contenders to be the next captain of the house is now out of the captaincy race.