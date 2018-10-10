Bigg Boss 12 Day 24 Episode 25 October 10 2018: Captaincy task is still underway in the Bigg Boss 12 house amid arguments on various issues. Meanwhile, it is expected that Bigg Boss is planning for a midweek eviction. Sreesanth, Karanvir and Neha Pendse who have already been nominated for this week’s elimination, will be interesting to see whether midweek eviction will take place among them or not.

Live Blog

For all the latest Bigg Boss News, download NewsX App