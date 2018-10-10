Bigg Boss 12 Day 24 Episode 25 October 10 2018: Captaincy task is still underway in the Bigg Boss 12 house amid arguments on various issues. Meanwhile, it is expected that Bigg Boss is planning for a midweek eviction. Sreesanth, Karanvir and Neha Pendse who have already been nominated for this week’s elimination, will be interesting to see whether midweek eviction will take place among them or not.
Live Blog
Romil Choudhary is trying to explain and make Sreesanth understand about his behaviour towards Somi Khan. Meanwhile, Surbhi Rana is has once again started her comment passing game.
Argument erupts between Sreesanth and Somi Khan
Sreesanth and Somi Khan have entered into an argument and all is not well between the two. Meanwhile, Saba Khan is also not happy with Sreesanth, who Somi believes has behaved in a disrespectful way.
Shivashish Mishra and Jasleen Matharu are having a conversation about Surbhi Rana. Meanwhile, housemates wake up to the song Tera Naam Japdi Phiran
Meanwhile, in the captaincy task, Neha Pendse is asking Karanvir Bohra about some explanation. Watching this, Saba Khan is asking Karanvir who is Neha Pendse — a friend or a competitor.
Jasleen Matharu and Surbhi Rana feel that sometimes Sreesanth's behaviour towards Deepak Thakur is demeaning sometimes.
As the fight for captaincy titles is underway in the Bigg Boss house, the final competition is now left between Khan sisters (Somi or Saba) and Srishty.