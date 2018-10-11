Bigg Boss 12 Day 25 Episode 26 October 11 2018 LIVE written updates: Another exciting day in the Bigg Boss 12 house has begun again. With Sreesanth also joining Anup Jalota in the secret house, interesting events are expected to happen in the game.
Live Blog
Sreesanth is disappointed with Dipika and Neha Pendse and may reveal their truth in front of the housemates once he returns back to the house.
Dipika is discussing with Neha Pendse that Srishty was wrong during the captaincy task. Neha Pendse agrees to what Dipika is saying.
However, Anup Jalota who is watching whatever is happening in the Bigg Boss house from the secret room believes that Saba Khan should have disqualified Dipika after she did the mistake.
Meanwhile, Neha and Dipika feel that Srishty and Saba were responsible for the cancellation of the captaincy task.
After the Bigg Boss cancelled the captaincy task, Romil Choudhary and Surbhi Rana will continue as captain for this week.
Amid several incidents which took place during the captaincy task, Bigg Boss has cancelled the task. Following this, Bigg Boss has said that the Khan sisters Saba and Somi will never be able to become the captain of the house.
Srishty is upset with Saba Khan, meanwhile, several other arguments have also erupted in the Bigg Boss house.
Housemates wake up to the song Pretty Woman
Housemates wake up to the tunes of Pretty Woman. On the other side, Sreesanth is talking to Anup Jalota and saying that he was in shock after watching Neha's reaction.
.@sreesanth36 ne kaha @ms_dipika ki baat par laga tha unhe jordaar jhatka. Dekhiye aur kya keh rahe hain woh ek chote se break ke baad! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/nBOJEnXtp3— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 11, 2018
It seems Deepak Thakur is remembering Sreesanth.
#DeepakThakur ne gaaya @sreesanth36 ki yaad mein apna banaya gaana. Kya pasand aaya aapko unka yeh nagma? #BB12 #BiggBoss12@MaybellineIndia pic.twitter.com/kZZrNiHxBw— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 11, 2018
Deepak Thakur has written a song in the memory of Sreesanth and now he is signing it too.