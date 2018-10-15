Bigg Boss 12 Day 29 Episode 30 October 15 2018 preview: It's going to be a big surprise for all the Bigg Boss 12 contestants as Anup Jalota and Sreesanth, who were monitoring the show from Bigg Boss' secret room, will return back into the game. Housemates were not aware that both the contestants were not really evicted from the game.

Bigg Boss 12 Day 29 Episode 30 October 15 2018 preview: Contestants in the Bigg Boss 12 house will get a huge surprise today as evicted contestants Anup Jalota and Sreesanth, who had been sent to Bigg Boss’s secret house, will return back. Housemates were not aware that Anup Jalota and Sreesanth had not been eliminated from the show but had just been sent to the secret room. After Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, when Neha Pendse was evicted from the house, it’s going to be an interesting episode who have no idea of what’s going to happen.

Earlier during the week, Sreesanth, Karanvir and Neha Pendse had self-nominated themselves for the kaal kothri punishment. However, they did not know then that once if they will nominate themselves for the kaal kothri, they will get automatically nominated for this week’s elimination.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss brought another twist and turn in the show after a mid-week elimination was introduced and Sreesanth was sent out of the house. However, he was lodged in the secret room along with Anup Jalota about which other housemates were not aware.

Both the contestants Anup Jalota and Sreesanth were monitoring the events taking place in the house. Anup Jalota was noticing how his alleged girl-friend Jasleen Matharu was conducting her game in the show but was disappointed at several occasions with her.

Now how those who were having problems with Anup Jalota and Sreesanth would react once both the contestants will be back in the house. Because everybody in the house after Anup and Sreesanth eviction has shared how they used to feel about both the contestants game-plan.

It will also be interesting to see how Anup and Sreesanth will plan their strategies from now. As it is going to be both the contestants’ second innings in the Bigg Boss house, and everybody expects that the two will be bringing a number of secrets, it’s going to an interesting episode of tonight.

