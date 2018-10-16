Bigg Boss 12 Day 30 Episode 31 October 16 2018 preview: After Anup Jalota and Sreesanth returned to the game on Monday, a couple of interesting events are going to take place in today's episode. Anup Jalota is all set to confront his alleged girlfriend Jasleen Matharu over her conduct in the house.

Bigg Boss 12 Day 30 Episode 31 October 16 2018 preview: Anup Jalota and Sreesanth are once again back in the Bigg Boss house and this development has served as a massive surprise to the other contestants. In a big twist, housemates were not aware that two ousted contestants Anup and Sreesanth were watching the game from Bigg Boss’ secret room and analysing every contestant strategies. Now when both the celebs are back in the house, it has completely changed the house environment as Anup and Sreesanth are revealing many secrets to their co-contestants.

However, in today’s episode, Anup Jalota may confront his alleged girlfriend in the show Jasleen Matharu as he was not happy with her conduct after he (Anup) left the Bigg Boss house. In the teaser preview of today’s episode, Anup Jalota can be seen raising issues that he is having with Jasleen like getting over friendly with co-contestant Sourabh and her overall conduct in the house.

Meanwhile, apart from Anup-Jasleen issues, housemates are now discussing about Dipika’s conduct in the house, as Jasleen, Karanvir and Srishty, who have been nominated for this week’s elimination, along with other contestants, believe that Dipika is playing very smartly and did not allow herself to get nominated for the elimination.

In the previous episode, Bigg Boss dissolved all the jodis and asked them to play the game individually. However, before dissolving all the jodis, Bigg Boss asked to take once last decision as a couple which was to name one among them for this week’s elimination.

Bigg Boss called all the jodis one by one in the activity room and asked them to take names for the nomination. Following this task, contestants who have been nominated for this week’s elimination are Karanvir, Saba Khan, Sourabh, Jasleen, Srishty and Urvashi. It will be interesting to see how things will turn out today.

