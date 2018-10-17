Bigg Boss 12 Day 31 Episode 32 October 17 2018 preview: According to a teaser of today's episode, celebrity contestant Sreesanth is expected to take some adventurous step and may escape from the Bigg Boss house. Sreesanth had got really upset with Romil during yesterday's luxury budget task following which he had a heated exchange with him.

Bigg Boss 12 Day 31 Episode 32 October 17 2018 preview: Sreesanth, who got angry and upset after he had an argument with Romil Choudhary, during the luxury budget is planning something adventurous and may attempt to escape from the Bigg Boss house. In the previous episode, Sreesanth was witnessed attempting to climb the house wall and jumping to the other side. Meanwhile, all the housemates were trying to stop him and advising him not to take that step. It will be interesting and exciting what happens in today’s episode and how far does Sreesanth will go with his current attitude in the show.

Previously, during the luxury budget task, Sreesanth had left it in between after he was pinpointed by Romil Choudhary, Sreesanth got frustrated with Romil’s comments on his style of walking on the treadmill. Showing his aggression, Sreesanth left the task in between and after a while had a heated exchange with Romil Choudhary on the issue.

Among other events that took place in the house, Anup and Sreesanth continued to reveal game strategies of the other contestants which they got to know during their stay in the Bigg Boss outhouse. Sreesanth conveyed it to the Dipika that he was upset with her after the previous week’s captaincy task. Sreesanth told Dipika that he will completely ignore her.

.@sreesanth36 ke bartaav se hue gharwale naraaz, kya plot kar rahe hain woh ek nayi strategy? Dekhiye aaj #BiggBoss12 mein raat 9 baje. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/Fcd60gy7Fy — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 17, 2018

Sreesanth also informed other housemates about Dipika’s conduct following which it can be witnessed that other housemates have also begun to ignore her. Housemates are currently occupied with this week’s luxury budget task Ghoda Gaddi.

A luxury budget task in the Bigg Boss is one of the most important activity where housemates have to give their 100% because it is on the basis of their performance during the task, they get access to necessary things to run the house including daily need items, food and other stuff.

