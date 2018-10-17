Bigg Boss 12 Day 31 Episode 32 October 17 2018 LIVE written updates: Another episode of Bigg Boss 12 ended after a lot of drama and endless arguments which took place during the luxury budget task. The highlight of today’s episode was a massive fight between Sreesanth and Surbhi Rana, which erupted after Sreesanth’s attitude in the show, as sometimes he was trying to leave the house or he was not performing the task seriously. After noticing Sreesanth’s behaviour, Surbhi Rana lost her cool and burst out at Sreesanth.
All this took place after Sreesanth tried to escape from the Bigg Boss house but he was stopped by other housemates who approached him and convinced him not to take the extreme step. Sreesanth tried to showcase his aggression and gave indications that he might take the extreme step again but finally decided to calm down.
Following this attitude by Sreesanth, Surbhi Rana became extremely upset with him and entered into a heated exchange with Sreesanth. Surbhi Rana said that Sreesanth behaviour in the show was not acceptable and asked him that before returning to the show again, he should have got his mental check-up done.
After Sreesanth’s attitude, luxury task coordinators Deepak and Dipika disqualified Sreesanth from the task. Most of the housemates feel that Sreesanth was trying to gain attention in the show emotionally and was not playing the game maturely. Surbhi Rana, who has got frustrated with Sreesanth said that he was behaving like a 9-year-old in the show.
Surbhi Rana also hit out at Sreesanth for initially turning all housemates again Dipika and but later taking her side during the luxury budget task.
Surbhi Rana says Sreesanth is behaving like a child
Surbhi Rana and other housemates are extremely angry and upset with Sreesanth's behaviour and attitude in the show. Surbhi Rana feels that Sreesanth is behaving immaturely and trying to gain emotional attention.
Jasleen is asking Sreesanth whether he again wanted to support Dipika. Meanwhile, other housemates are also upset with Sreesanth.
Jasleen is trying to explain Sreesanth that he shouldn't have tried to rub Deepak's name from the scoreboard.
Surbhi Rana has burst out at Sreesanth over his behaviour in the show and entered into a war of words with him.
The luxury budget task has turned into a battlefield after Dipika tried to erase the score mentioned on the board by Deepak.
Sreesanth once again performing the task
Sreesanth, who was earlier trying to escape from the Bigg Boss house, is once again performing the luxury budget task.
Meanwhile, Romil Choudhary doesn't feel that Shivashish has qualities to become the captain of the house.
Surbhi Rana feels that Deepak is planning a wrong strategy for the luxury budget task.
Housemates wake up to the song Romeo Naam Mera
Housemates wake up to the song Romeo Naam Mera. Meanwhile, Deepak and Anup Jalota are planning some strategy for the luxury budget task.
Surbhi Rana is passing comments on Sreesanth that he should have returned to the Bigg Boss house after getting his mental condition checked.
Jasleen, Romil Choudhary enter into argument
Jasleen Matharu and Romil Choudhary have entered into an argument during the luxury budget task. Meanwhile, Jasleen is discussing about captaincy issues with Saba Khan.
Surbhi is angry on Sreesanth
Surbhi is frustrated and angry with Sreesanth over his attitude in the house. Sreesanth was trying to escape from the house but Dipika and other housemates approached to him and asked him not to take this step.
Sreesanth tries to escape from the house
Sreesanth is trying to leave from the Bigg Boss house but housemates run up to him and ask him not to take this step.