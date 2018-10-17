Bigg Boss 12 Day 31 Episode 32 October 17 2018 LIVE written updates: Another episode of Bigg Boss 12 ended after a lot of drama and endless arguments which took place during the luxury budget task. The highlight of today’s episode was a massive fight between Sreesanth and Surbhi Rana, which erupted after Sreesanth’s attitude in the show, as sometimes he was trying to leave the house or he was not performing the task seriously. After noticing Sreesanth’s behaviour, Surbhi Rana lost her cool and burst out at Sreesanth.

All this took place after Sreesanth tried to escape from the Bigg Boss house but he was stopped by other housemates who approached him and convinced him not to take the extreme step. Sreesanth tried to showcase his aggression and gave indications that he might take the extreme step again but finally decided to calm down.

Following this attitude by Sreesanth, Surbhi Rana became extremely upset with him and entered into a heated exchange with Sreesanth. Surbhi Rana said that Sreesanth behaviour in the show was not acceptable and asked him that before returning to the show again, he should have got his mental check-up done.

After Sreesanth’s attitude, luxury task coordinators Deepak and Dipika disqualified Sreesanth from the task. Most of the housemates feel that Sreesanth was trying to gain attention in the show emotionally and was not playing the game maturely. Surbhi Rana, who has got frustrated with Sreesanth said that he was behaving like a 9-year-old in the show.

Surbhi Rana also hit out at Sreesanth for initially turning all housemates again Dipika and but later taking her side during the luxury budget task.

