Bigg Boss 12 Day 32 Episode 33 October 18 2018 written updates: The episode started with Sreesanth apologising to Deepak Thakur for his behaviour during the luxury budget task. After winning the luxury budget task, Deepak Thakur and Shivashish fought for captaincy. Two of them were then seen contemplating over how to take housemates on their respective tasks to win the majority.

Deepak Thakur discusses with Surbhi Rana that he is not sure about Sreesanth. On one hand, he apologises to him and on the other hand, he behaves to him rudely with him on national television.

As the new day starts, Deepak was seen asking housemates to support him and vote him while voting for the new captain for the house.

'Maine gaali dena 4-5 saal ki umar mein hi seekh liya tha' kiska hai yeh secret kya pata laga payenge #ShivashishMishra aur #DeepakThakur? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/Hj8Ojb7Kkn — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 18, 2018

Sreesanth and Romil fight over a trimmer and later it was revealed that Romil was furious over something that Somi has told her on the other day.

As Romil tells Surbhi about his altercation with Sreesanth, Surbhi says that she knew that he won’t change ever. Pointing towards Sreesanth, Surbhi says “Gadha Gadha rehta hai”.

In the week’s captaincy task, Deepak and Shivashish try to know about the secrets of the housemates and the one who knows most of the secrets was told to hold the captaincy.

An interesting secret got revealed during the captaincy task that Urvashi learned abuses at the age of 4-5. Another secret was revealed about Karanveer Bohra. He revealed that his ex-girlfriend was so obnoxious that she tapped his phone and also tried black magic on her.

Live Blog

For all the latest Bigg Boss News, download NewsX App