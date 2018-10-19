Bigg Boss 12 Day 33 Episode 34 October 19 2018 LIVE updates: Another interesting day of one of India’s most popular reality TV show Bigg Boss is underway. Once again there is an argument taking place between Surbhi Rana, Jasleen Matharu and Sreesanth. Surbhi Rana is saying that Sreesanth is a very stubborn person.

Bigg Boss 12 Day 33 Episode 34 October 19 2018 LIVE updates: 

10:52 (IST)

Shivashish Mishra has got a special right where he can interchange a contestant's name.

10:45 (IST)

Karanvir wants Romil to get kaal kothri punishment

Karanvir takes Romil Choudhary's name for kaal kothri punishment as he thinks that he is careless towards work in the house.

10:43 (IST)

Anup Jalota is upset with Surbhi Rana

Anup Jalota is upset with Surbhi Rana and is saying that she is trying to disturb a happy atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house

10:41 (IST)

Surbhi Rana takes Jasleen, Sreesanth and Dipika's name for kaal kothri punishment

Surbhi Rana takes the name of Jasleen Matharu, Sreesanth, Dipika for the kaal kothri punishemnt.

10:07 (IST)

Jasleen Matharu takes Surbhi Rana's name for kaal kothri punishment

Jasleen Matharu takes the name of Surbhi Rana for the kaal kothri punishment and is justifying why she has done that.

10:05 (IST)

Surbhi Rana lashes out at Jasleen Matharu

As discussion among the housemates is underway on who will be sent to kaal kothri, Surbhi Rana has taken Jasleen Matharu's name as she is angry over her false accusations.

10:03 (IST)

Will Surbhi Rana get kaal kothri punishment

Surbhi Rana who is emerging as one of the most popular contestants in the current season of Bigg Boss has been caught smoking cigarette incident the Bigg Boss house. Will she get the kaal kothri punishment.

10:01 (IST)

Housemates awaits who will get kaal kothri punishment

All the housemates are sitting in the common area and waiting for the names of those who will be get the kaal kothri punishment.

