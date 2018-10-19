Bigg Boss 12 Day 33 Episode 34 October 19 2018 LIVE updates: Another interesting day of one of India’s most popular reality TV show Bigg Boss is underway. Once again there is an argument taking place between Surbhi Rana, Jasleen Matharu and Sreesanth. Surbhi Rana is saying that Sreesanth is a very stubborn person.

Bigg Boss 12 Day 33 Episode 34 October 19 2018 LIVE updates:

Live Blog

For all the latest Bigg Boss News, download NewsX App