Bigg Boss 12 Day 36 Episode 37 October 22 2018 preview: Bigg Boss 12 contestants are once again going to witness new surprises as it is expected that they will be joined by two new contestants — Megha Dhade and Rohit Suchati — as wildcard entries in the show. Wildcard entries is a party of show's format and in every season, Bigg Boss give surprise to the housemates with wildcard entries to add more spice in the house.

Bigg Boss 12 Day 36 Episode 37 October 22 2018 preview: Bigg Boss contestants are once again going to witness new surprises as it is expected that they will be joined by two new contestants — Megha Dhade and Rohit Suchati — as wildcard entries in the show. Wildcard entries is a party of show’s format and in every season, Bigg Boss give surprise to the housemates with wildcard entries to add more spice in the house. One of the most important objective of the contestants in this reality show is to give as much as entertainment content and those who appear more on the screen is likely to claim the title.

Earlier on Sunday, in the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, Sourabh was evicted from the Bigg Boss house which was also being expected. Rumours were doing the rounds that since Sourabh failed to make the charm on the show, which everybody expected from him, led to his eviction from the show. In the previous week, Sourabh, Karanvir, Jasleen, Srishty, Urvashi, and Saba Khan were nominated.

Previously on Saturday, Salman Khan grilled almost all the housemates over their last week’s conduct in the house. Salman Khan picked up controversies and issues which were created among the housemates during various tasks including the luxury budget and captaincy task.

Salman Khan especially discussed the issue between Sreesanth and Surbhi Rana, which made a lot of headlines in the previous week. Surbhi Rana in the past week of the show had burst out on Sreesanth on many occasions and accused Sreesanth of trying to gain emotional attention in the show. Surbhi Rana even during the weekend ka vaar hit out at Sreesanth and said that his behaviour and attitude in the house towards tasks and other things was very irrational. Now with two new contestants making way to the show, let’s wait what more excitement and surprises will we get to see.

Iss hafte ke nominations mein hone wala hai twist! Dene padenge gharwalon ko wild card entries ke teekhe sawaalon ke jawab. Dekhna na bhulein #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/i9a2rz1nIs — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 22, 2018

For all the latest Bigg Boss News, download NewsX App

Read More