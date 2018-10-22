Bigg Boss 12 Day 36 Episode 37 October 22 2018 LIVE written updates: Wildcard contestants Megha Dhade and Rohit Suchanti are all set to enter the Bigg Boss house which will make the popular reality show more exciting and interesting. Already soaring high on popularity charts, fans and contestants in the Bigg Boss house will witness two new contestants who will now enter the show as wildcard entries.
Live Blog
This week's nominations
Anup Jalota, Sreesanth, Surbhi Rana and Saba Khan get nominated for this week's elimination.
Srishty and Jasleen enter into argument
Amid the discussions on the nominations for this week's eliminations, Jasleen Matharu and Srishty have entered into an argument.
Srishty, Dipika and Jasleen Matharu are present in the special room where they are discussing this week's nominations.
Nomination discussion underway
Discussion regarding the nomination for this week's eviction between Urvashi Vani, Somi khan, and Surbhi Rana is getting intense.
Special judge accepts Anup Jalota's elimination
Anup Jalota has been nominated for this week's elimination and the special judge has accepted his nomination.
Rohit Suchanti has some advice for Deepak Thakur
Rohit Suchanti within moments of his entry in the house have started strategising to cement his ties with the other contestants. He has some advice for Deepak that his involvement in the show is decreasing with days passing.
Housemates are excited after Rohit Suchanti's entry
Housemates are all excited as wildcard contestant Rohit Suchanti enters Bigg Boss house.
Wildcard contestant Rohit Suchanti enters Bigg Boss house
Wildcard contestant Rohit Suchanti makes entry to Bigg Boss house with a blockbuster song Proper Patola.
