Bigg Boss 12 Day 37 Episode 38 October 23 2018 written updates:

The episode started with a verbal brawl among Sreesanth, Deepak, Romil and Karanvir. The episode then took a sweep into the next day and housemates were seen dancing to the beats of ‘Kukkad Kamaal Da’. Megha Dhade and Rohit Suchanti, the two wild entries to the Bigg Boss house were seen communicating with the already existing housemates. Megha is seen as one of the tough contenders by most of the housemates as she has won Bigg Boss Marathi.

Bigg Boss then announced the luxury task of the week and the one who will win it will emerge as the winner for the week. This week’s luxury task is dubbed as “Bigg Boss Ka Poultry Farm’. And, it seems that the task is apt for most of the housemates to take a revenge from the housemates that they don’t like.

Till now, a struggle to win the task between Surbhi and Dipika ended with an injury to Surbhi. At first, Karan and Megha, who are the selected Sanchalak for the task, decided to disqualify both of them, however, Bigg Boss denied their decision and brought Dipika and Surbhi back into the task.

The episode also witnessed Srishty breaking into tears after Sreesanth behaved rudely to her.

