Bigg Boss 12 Day 37 Episode 38 October 23 2018 written updates:
The episode started with a verbal brawl among Sreesanth, Deepak, Romil and Karanvir. The episode then took a sweep into the next day and housemates were seen dancing to the beats of ‘Kukkad Kamaal Da’. Megha Dhade and Rohit Suchanti, the two wild entries to the Bigg Boss house were seen communicating with the already existing housemates. Megha is seen as one of the tough contenders by most of the housemates as she has won Bigg Boss Marathi.
Bigg Boss then announced the luxury task of the week and the one who will win it will emerge as the winner for the week. This week’s luxury task is dubbed as “Bigg Boss Ka Poultry Farm’. And, it seems that the task is apt for most of the housemates to take a revenge from the housemates that they don’t like.
Till now, a struggle to win the task between Surbhi and Dipika ended with an injury to Surbhi. At first, Karan and Megha, who are the selected Sanchalak for the task, decided to disqualify both of them, however, Bigg Boss denied their decision and brought Dipika and Surbhi back into the task.
The episode also witnessed Srishty breaking into tears after Sreesanth behaved rudely to her.
Live Blog
Srishty broke into tears after Sreesanth behaves rudely to her
Sristhy is feeling bad as Sree is making her feel left out as he is supporting Jasleen so far with her every move.
Bigg Boss tells Karanvir and Megha to bring back Surbhi and Dipika back into the task
After Karanvir and Megha's decision to disqualify Surbhi and Dipika, Bigg Boss called Karan and Megha and told them to take Surbhi and Dipika back into the task.
Who is wrong this time? Dipika or Surbhi
Housemates are trying to tell Karanvir that both Surbhi and Dipika were trying to defend themselves. Besides this, Karan and Megha have decided to disqualify Dipika and Surbhi following the physical struggle between them.
Contestants taking revenge with BB BB Poultry Farm task
BB Poultry task all set to turns into a huge altercation and this time Surbhi Rana and Dipika Kakar are on edge.
BB poultary farm: New luxury task for the housemates
Bigg Boss has announced the week's Luxury task. Megha and Karan will be contesting each other in the task and we bet it is going to be a huge fun-filled task. Megha and Karan will be the Sanchalak and the one who wins the task will become the captain for the week except for Saba and Srishty.
Here's Megha playing her cards
Megha has been constantly telling housemates that they have been helping Dipika and Sreesanth to gain emotional votes. They have been repeatedly hitting at both of them which is portraying them as the victim in the house.
Housemates wake to the beats of 'Munda Kukkad Kamaal Da'
Housemates woke up to the groovy beats of Kukkad Kamaal Da, and the set up for the new luxury budget was already set for the contestants.
Megha Dhade, Rohit Suchanti trying to manipulate housemates
Megha and Rohit are trying to communicate with housemates. Most of the existing housemates including Romil, Surbhi, Karnvir and Saba are quite concerned about the wild card entries, especially Megha Dhade.