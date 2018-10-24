Bigg Boss 12 Day 38 Episode 39 October 24 2018 LIVE written updates: Deepak Thakur and Urvashi are set to enter a massive fighter over past issues between them and also the captaincy. Both are accusing each other for the mistakes which had hurt both of them and loses cool. They are talking about the captaincy when suddenly Urvashi say that she is not begging for it.
Surbhi Rana, Deepak Thakur, KV Bohra, Romil Choudhary and Rohit Suchanti takes a group hug after the task. However, Karanvir Bohra was the only contestant who did not get anybody's egg because of which he couldn't crush anybody's statue.
Srishty, Sreesanth and Urvashi won't be participating in the household work after Deepak Thakur becoming the captain of the house.
Several arguments erupt between housemates during the task. Surbhi Rana wants Deepak to be the captain of the house and crushes Urvashi's statue.
Meanwhile, Surbhi Rana is suggesting Deepak Thakur that she should play the game for himself.
Deepak and Urvashi are back as friends
After a massive fight when Urvashi went mad over Deepak, she later apologised in a very cute way to him
Deepak and Saba Khan are discussing that which contestant's statue will they crush. Meanwhile, Deepak and Urvashi are still thinking about their fight.
Karanvir Bohra and Romil Choudhary have also entered into an argument over Deepak and Urvashi's fight who locked horns while discussing the captaincy issue.
#DeepakThakur ki baat par aag baboola hui #UrvashiVani, aur #BB12 ke sabhi contestants ne dekha yeh bawaal. #BiggBoss12 @BigMusclesNutri pic.twitter.com/OaydTh1j3N— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 24, 2018
#UrvashiVani ko strategy banane ke liye #DeepakThakur de rahe hain salaah. Dekhiye kya hai yeh poora mamla #BB12 mein! #BiggBoss12 @Chingssecret pic.twitter.com/bLiANUhCje— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 24, 2018
Surbhi Rana feels that Dipika is stunned after Megha entered the house as she is not even involving herself in the kitchen.
Romil Choudhary says Deepak should give himself a chance to become the captain
Romil Choudhary is of the view that Deepak Thakur should give himself a chance to become the captain of the house.
Housemates wake up to the song Bachke rehna re baba
The housemates wake up to the song Bachke rehna re baba! Meanwhile, housemates are occupied with a number of issues.