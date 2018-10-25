Bigg Boss 12 Day 39 Episode 40 October 24 2018 preview: Megha Dhade, Somi Khan and Deepak Thakur are currently competing for the captaincy and housemates are constantly targeting Megha and Somi to get them out of the captaincy race. Sreesanth is seen the most active among all the housemates who are continuously targeting Megha Dhade to get her out of the captaincy race.

Bigg Boss 12 Day 39 Episode 40 October 24 2018 preview: It’s the fight for the captaincy and almost all the contestants in the Bigg Boss house have got united against Megha Dhade and to pull her out from the captaincy race. But she seems to be in no mood to give up against the strategies by the housemates. At present Deepak Thakur, Somi Khan and Megha Dhade are competing for the captaincy race and among them, Megha Dhade is being targeted the most. Taking up the fight with Megha Dhade, Sreesanth is leading from the front and is constantly targeting her.

Meanwhile, Megha Dhade is presenting herself as a strong contestant who is not ready to give up the fight. In today’s episode preview, housemates are seen continuously targeting Megha Dhade and up to some extent, Somi Khan. At present, it seems that Deepak Thakur will take the captaincy title as he’s being targeted least by other contestants. However, Surbhi Rana and Romil Choudhary, who do not share a friendly bond with Sreesanth are hitting out at him for being insensitive towards Megha Dhade during the captaincy task.

.@sreesanth36 ne badal li hai side aur ab woh shaamil ho chuke hain gharwalon ke saath @meghadhade par atyaachaar karne ke liye! Kaun jeetega iss baar captaincy ki baazi? Find out tonight at 9 PM on #BB12. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/JuI0j04nRj — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 25, 2018

Sreesanth is seen ignoring the attacks from Surbhi Rana and Romil Choudhary and continues to torture Megha Dhade to get her out of the captaincy race. Earlier on Wednesday, Deepak Thakur and Urvashi had a massive fight over the captaincy issue when Deepak Thakur was trying to explain to her that she needed to support him in the strategy so that they can become the next captain of the house. Urvashi who was already upset with Deepak Thakur busted out at him following which both had a massive fight.

However, later, Urvashi approached Deepak and apologised to him in a cute way following which they again became friends. It will get clear in today’s episode who will become the next captain of the Bigg Boss house to enjoy the immunity of not getting nominated for the elimination and other advantages.

.@meghadhade ko harane ke liye sabhi gharwale kar rahe hain unn par mil kar hamla! Kya jeet payegi woh captaincy ki position? Dekhiye #BiggBoss12 mein aaj raat 9 baje! #BB12 pic.twitter.com/tJSVMn457A — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 25, 2018

