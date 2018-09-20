Bigg Boss Season 12 Day 4 Episode 5 September 20 written updates: In the last episode of Bigg Boss 12, we saw how S Sreesanth was disheartened and wanted to leave the game following his issues with Khan sisters (Saba and Sohi Khan). Though the housemates did try to convince Sreesanth and asked him to solve all outstanding issue with them, but things did not reach to any conclusion. On the other side, Karanvir Bohra tried to mediate the talks between Sreesanth and the Khan sisters.

The show on Wednesday concluded at a point when Kriti Verma and Urvashi Vani slipped into an argument after Kriti Verma passed a comment saying that some odour was coming from the washroom which offended Urvashi Vani and made her upset. The duo later had a discussion over the issue but whether things resolved or not is yet to be known.

Live Blog

