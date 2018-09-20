Bigg Boss Season 12 Day 4 Episode 5 September 20 written updates: In the last episode of Bigg Boss 12, we saw how S Sreesanth was disheartened and wanted to leave the game following his issues with Khan sisters (Saba and Sohi Khan). Though the housemates did try to convince Sreesanth and asked him to solve all outstanding issue with them, but things did not reach to any conclusion. On the other side, Karanvir Bohra tried to mediate the talks between Sreesanth and the Khan sisters.
The show on Wednesday concluded at a point when Kriti Verma and Urvashi Vani slipped into an argument after Kriti Verma passed a comment saying that some odour was coming from the washroom which offended Urvashi Vani and made her upset. The duo later had a discussion over the issue but whether things resolved or not is yet to be known.
Meanwhile, in order to solve out issues between Sreesanth and Shivashish, Saurabh has not entered the scene is trying to mediate the matter but gets emotional himself.
Amid various minor fights which is a routine in Bigg Boss' house, Saba is annoyed with Deepak and accuses him of always trying to interrupt between the conversations.
S Sreesanth while clarifying the matter said that he had abused himself and not Shivashish.
On the other side, Saba and Shivashish have also entered into an argument.
As Shivashish is angry and upset after Sreesanth abused him, both the contestants have again indulged into an argument. Meanwhile, Saurabh and Deepak are trying to calm down Shivashish.
Ahead of the captaincy task, Romil Choudhary and S Sreesanth are trying to sort out issues which were raised during them between the task.
After Kriti and Roshmi won the captaincy task, Dipika has got upset for losing it. Meanwhile, following the captaincy task, it has led to some unusual friendships in the show
In the captaincy task, queens Dipika, Roshmi and Kriti had tried to impress the King Anup following which Kriti and Roshmi won the task.
Kriti and Roshmi win the captaincy task
Kriti and Roshmi have been announced as the first captain of the house.
Anup Jalota sings Baby Doll Mein Sone Di
As contestants try to impress Anup Jalota, he starts singing the song Baby Doll Mein Sone Di.
Contestants continue to perform captaincy task
All the contestants are trying to win a rose from the King Anup Jalota by performing different acts.
All housemates now performing the captaincy task
In the captaincy task, Anup Jalota has been asked to play as a King (Raja) and will be giving a rose to whomsoever is gets impressed with.
Bigg Boss calls for captaincy task
Bigg Boss has called for a captaincy task which will decide the first captain of the house in Bigg Boss 12.
Housemates discuss who will they make the first captain
All the housemates are having discussions that who will be the first captain of the house. Housemates have nominated Deepika, Kirti and Roshmi as captaincy contenders.
Housemates wake up to song Baadshah O Baadshah
Housemates wake up to song Baadshah O Baadshah.