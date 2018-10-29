Bigg Boss 12 Day 43 Episode 44 October 29 2018 preview: Bigg Boss 12 house is set to face all new drama after the exit of two members Anup Jalota and Saba Khan in yesterday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Dropping a bombshell revelation after exiting the Bigg Boss house, Anup Jalota said that he was not into any relationship with another Bigg Boss contestant Jasleen Matharu.

Bigg Boss 12 Day 43 Episode 44 October 29 2018 preview: Bigg Boss 12 house is set to face all new drama after the exit of two members Anup Jalota and Saba Khan in yesterday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Dropping a bombshell revelation after exiting the Bigg Boss house, Anup Jalota said that he was not into any relationship with another Bigg Boss contestant Jasleen Matharu. Anup Jalota and Jasleen entered Bigg Boss season 12 as couples but after Anup exiting the Bigg Boss house, Anup Jalota has revealed that he wasn’t into any kind of relationship with Jasleen.

Further speaking on the issue, Anup Jalota said that there is no love story between him and Jasleen, nor there was any kind of romantic or physical relationship between them. Anup Jalota said that the relationship which he had with Jaleen was of a teacher and a student. Anup Jalota mentioned that he was her music teacher and Jasleen was his student. Jasleen father was his very old friends and he had met her parents also. However, there is no romantic relationship between him and Jasleen.

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu entered the Bigg Boss house as contestants in the couples category and maintained that they were in a relationship, but now when Anup has exited the house, the truth has finally come out.

Meanwhile, in another development, Saba Khan who entered the show with her sister Somi Khan has also been evicted from the house. After getting evicted from the house, Anup Jalota said that he had earned the respect in the industry after years of hard work, therefore, he can’t take or abuse anybody to gain popularity in the show. However, he had lifetime experience after participating in Bigg Boss.

