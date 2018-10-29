Bigg Boss 12 Day 43 Episode 44 written updates: After the eviction of Anup Jalota and Saba Khan, their partners Jasleen Matharu and Somi Khan will have to plan to new game place and strategies. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss is planning to introduce a new twist in this week’s nomination round. It has been one month since the show had begun, there has been a rise in the popularity of contestants like Jasleen Matharu, Srishty, Sreesanth, Dipak, Deepika. But how will these contestants strategise their game plan in the coming, will now be an interesting thing to watch.
Meanwhile, Dipika feels that there is some strategy which is taking place between Karanvir Bohra, Sreesanth and Shivashish Mishra. However, the issue between Karanvir Bohra and Sreesanth is still not resolved.
Dipika tries to resolve issue between Karanvir and Dipika
Trying to resolve the issue between Sreesanth and Karanvir, Dipika is explaining it to Sreesanth about his behaviour towards Karanvir, who is really upset because of him.
Karanvir is upset
Karanvir is again feeling upset with Sreesanth's behaviour in the house, as he tries to talk to him. Meanwhile, Dipika, who also shares a friendly relation with Sreesanth is trying to console him.
Karanvir tries to interact with Sreesanth
Attempting to resolve his issues with Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra is making efforts to talk to Sreesanth but he keeps ignoring. So far in the game, Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra have shared a friendly relationship.
Several arguments have erupted between the contestants after the performance rating segment as many of them are not happy with it. Meanwhile, Romil Choudhary has said that he gave what each contestant was deserving the game.
Argument erupts between Deepak and Jasleen
Following the nominations and performance rating round, an argument has erupted between Deepak and Jasleen Matharu. Jasleen Matharu is not happy with her ratings. She feels that she should have got the first position in the house.
Housemates rank each other and rate their performance
As housemates rank each other on the basis of their performance, Sreesanth has top the list and gets the 1st rank while Karanvir Bohra gets the 2nd. Dipika is at the 3rd position, Jasleen stands at 4th, Megha at 5th, Rohit Suchanti stands at 6th position, Shivashish at 7th and Srishty stands at 8 positions.
.@SrSrishty ko lagta hai ki woh hai strong aur isliye unhe 8th rank par nahi hona chahiye. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 @AstralAdhesives pic.twitter.com/2mQrnYI6nn— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 29, 2018
Deepak Thakur, Romil Choudhary and Rohit Suchanti discuss about nominations
Deepak Thakur, Romil Choudhary and Rohit Suchanti are discussing their next strategy to deal with the nominations. Once a good friend of Sreesanth, this time, Deepak Thakur has taken Sreesanth's name in the nomination round.
Nomination round underway
As the nomination round is underway, Megha Dhade has taken the name of Somi Khan, Dipika while Shivashish Mishra nominates Karanvir Bohra and Sreesanth. Srishty nominates Karanvir and Urvashi Vani.
.@SrSrishty ne liya @KVBohra aur #UrvashiVani ka naam nominations se save karne ke liye! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/NNmv8ECqA1— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 29, 2018