Bigg Boss 12 Day 44 Episode 45 October 30 2018 written updates: Bigg Boss house is going to get more interesting as former contestants Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta will add spice to the reality TV show. According to today’s episode teaser, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta convey it to the housemates that they will now be the part of the show in order to make it more interesting. Meanwhile, some reports also suggest that popular Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary will also join the show.
Srishty tries to steal
Having some risky fun in the house, Srishty and other housemates try to steal an Appy Fizz drink from the fridge in the kitchen. First she tries to break the lock but then squeeze her hand inside the fridge after opening it forcefully and enjoys it after stealing.
As the BB Gaon Waalo Ki Rangoli task is underway, a possible fight between Sreesanth and Vikas Gupta may take place in tomorrow's episode as show in the teaser. Both the contestants share ugly war of words and attract other housemates attention towards them.
Megha Dhade feels that she will never get a place in Romil Choudahry's group. Meanwhile, Jasleen and Deepak are talking about another contestant whom Deepak likes. Both make a healthy fun of that contestant.
Vikas Gupta is talking to Dipika
Vikas Gupta is trying to explain Dipika that if she wants to correct somebody, she should do infront of all the housemates and not separatley. Vikas Gupta also asks Rohit Suchanti to support Dipika as she is always alone when people had to show unity.
Vikas Gupta reveals that Somi Khan is being called Bihar ki Bhabhi outside the house. Meanwhile, he also feels that SurbhiRana is playing the game really well. According to him, Srishty and Karanvir are appearing as cool contestants in the house.
Jasleen Matharu is upset
Meanwhile, apart from the task, Jasleen Matharu is seen worried after Anup Jalota's statement who was evicted from the house in previous week's weekend ka vaar episode. After his eviction from the episode, Anup Jalota said that there was no romantic relationship between him and Jasleen Matharu.
Amid the BB Gaon Waalo Ki Rangoli task, Karanvir Bohra and Rohit Suchanti come face to face in order to destroy each other's rangoli. Meanwhile, Shilpa Shinde is making Sreesanth explain about her attitude in the game and what strategies are other housemates planning.
Gupta parivaar wins first round of BB Gaon Waalo Ki Rangoli task
In the BB Gaon Waalo Ki Rangoli task, contestants of both the teams, Gupta parivaar and Shinde parivaar will have to make rangolis and also destroy the ones prepapred by the rival teammates. The first round of the task has been won by the Gupta parivaar.
The former contestants Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta have come to Bigg Boss house for Diwali special episode. But will they be able to add more drama and excitement to show will be a thing to watch.
Former Bigg Boss contestant Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta enter house
Former Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde and runner-up Vikas Gupta have entered the house and a fun task titled BB Gaon Waalo Ki Rangoli has begun. In this new task, there will be two families Shilpa Shinde Parivaar and Vikas Gupta Parivaar who will compete against each other.
